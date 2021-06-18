‘iCarly’ is a reboot/revival of the hit Nickelodeon sitcom of the same name created by Dan Schneider that aired from 2007 to 2012. Nearly a decade later, Carly, Spencer, and Freddie are back to entertain the audience with their shenanigans and witty banter while exploring the internet stardom culture of the present day. Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress return as their respective characters from the previous iteration and are joined by Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett in the lead roles.

If you are a long-time fan of the gang, you must be excited to catch up with Carly, Spencer, and Freddie, and streaming details of the show should come in handy. So, members of my nation, it’s your time to see ‘iCarly,’ and here’s where you can watch it online.

What is iCarly About?

‘iCarly’ reboot follows Carly Shay, once an internet star with her own successful web show before the dawn of modern internet culture. In her 20s, Carly is struggling to find her self-identity. So she decides to restart her iconic web show known for its hilarious absurdity, which might be considered a little distasteful in today’s date. Nonetheless, with help and support from her brother Spencer, her friend and childhood neighbor Freddie and her roommate Harper, Carly brings back the eponymous web show as she continues to navigate the difficulties of adulthood. Meanwhile, the new iteration also updates us about the life of Spencer and Freddie. Spencer is a successful artist, and Freddie continues to have poor luck in his romantic pursuits.

Is iCarly On Netflix?

‘iCarly’ isn’t a part of Netflix’s sprawling entertainment library that is second to none. Nonetheless, if you wish to jump aboard the hype train and dive into the colorful and feel-good world of the show, you can check out the original ‘iCarly,’ with the first two seasons available on Netflix.

Is iCarly on Amazon Prime?

‘iCarly’ isn’t included in Amazon Prime’s subscription package, nor is it available for purchase on-demand. However, you can still watch the show on the service by subscribing to Paramount+ through Amazon Prime. Alternatively, you can watch ‘A Different World,’ a comedy series about a young girl navigating the ups and downs of college life.

Is iCarly On Hulu?

‘iCarly’ isn’t a part of Hulu’s impressive entertainment catalog. However, should you be interested in watching something similar, you can stream ‘Drake & Josh,’ an uber-popular Nickelodeon sitcom whose popularity is rivaled by perhaps only ‘iCarly.’ The series follows two vastly different teenagers who must adjust to living together after they become stepbrothers.

Where to Watch iCarly Online?

‘iCarly’ is available on Paramount+, and a subscription to the service is mandatory to stream the show. The series is a Paramount+ Original and therefore cannot be purchased on the usual VOD platforms. Additionally, all episodes of the original ‘iCarly‘ are also available on the platform.

How to Stream iCarly For Free?

Folks looking to watch ‘iCarly’ completely free of cost should be delighted to learn that you can do so by signing up for a 30-day free trial of Paramount+ (basic plan), which the service offers to new users.

