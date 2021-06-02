What started as a nifty and gritty little gun-fu movie with ‘John Wick’ back in 2014 has become a blockbuster action-thriller franchise. The 2014 film written by Derek Kolstad was followed by two sequels, ‘John Wick: Chapter 2‘ (2017) and ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum‘ (2019).

All three films are directed by Chad Stahelski (David Leitch co-directed the first film but did not receive a credit) and star Keanu Reeves as the charismatic titular character, a retired assassin who finds himself back in action after a tragedy. If you are a fan of the highly stylized action sequences of the movies, Reeves’ performance, or a first-time viewer who loves action flicks, you must be looking for information on where you can watch the three movies. In that case, we’ve got you covered! Here’s where you can stream the ‘John Wick’ movies.

What is John Wick About?

In the first movie, John Wick, a feared assassin nicknamed “Baba Yaga,” is out for revenge on those who killed his pet dog, his recently deceased wife’s last gift to him. In the second chapter, the hitman travels to Rome in order to fulfill a vow he took years ago. His quest is complicated by a bounty placed on him by crime lord Santino D’Antonio belonging to the High Table, a crime syndicate. In the third chapter, John Wick is forced to go on the run after killing D’Antonio and is pursued by hordes of assassins sent by the High Table. All three films flesh out slowly reveal John’s past and how he became the revered hitman.

Is John Wick on Netflix?

Netflix has established itself as the premium destination for entertainment. However, with a rise in the number of streaming services, Netflix misses out on adding certain titles such as the ‘John Wick’ movies to its expansive library. Action fans need not worry as there are plenty of other high-octane thrillers you can stream on the service, including ‘Polar‘ and ‘The Outsider.’

Is John Wick on Amazon Prime?

‘John Wick’ series isn’t a part of Amazon Prime’s basic subscription package, but all three movies, ‘John Wick,’ ‘John Wick: Chapter 2,’ and ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum‘ can be rented or purchased on the platform on-demand.

Is John Wick on Hulu?

The ‘John Wick’ movies aren’t available on Hulu at the moment. As an alternative, you can stream similar action-thrillers filled with brutal violence such as ‘The November Man‘ and ‘A Score to Settle.’

Where to Watch John Wick Online?

‘John Wick,’ ‘John Wick: Chapter 2,’ and ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ can be stream on-demand on the following VOD platforms – Vudu (Chapter 1, 2, and 3), iTunes (Chapter 1, 2, and 3), Spectrum (Chapter 1, 2, and 3), DirecTV (Chapter 1, 2, and 3), YouTube (Chapter 1, 2, and 3), Google Play (Chapter 1, 2, and 3), Microsoft Store (Chapter 1, 2, and 3), Xfinity (Chapter 1, 2, and 3), FandangoNOW (Chapter 1, 2, and 3), and Redbox (Chapter 1, 2, and 3). Most of the platforms offer a bundle of all three movies at a discounted price.

How to Stream John Wick For Free?

As of now, ‘John Wick’ movies aren’t currently available on any streaming services. So folks looking to stream the movies free of cost will have to wait for them to be added to a streaming service to possibly stream them for free. Until then, the only legal way to watch the ‘John Wick’ movies is with the help of above mentioned VOD platforms. We also strongly dissuade our readers from indulging in any illegal methods to watch the movies.

