As the title suggests, ‘Lamb of God: The Concert Film’ is a musical experience presented in a cinematic form, created and composed by the award-winning composer Rob Gardner. It features a new rendition of Gardner’s seminal composition performed by soloists such as Casey Elliott, Katherine Thomas, Tyler Hardwick, and Emily Moffat, among others. It is a musical enactment of the last days of Jesus Christ’s mortal life. If you wish to watch this one-of-a-kind cinematic experience, here’s everything we know about how to stream ‘Lamb of God: The Concert Film.’

What is Lamb of God: The Concert Film About?

‘Lamb of God: The Concert Film’ is a musical re-enactment of Rob Gardner’s sacred oratorio of the same name, which tells the story of the final days of Jesus Christ, from the raising of Lazarus to His crucifixion and ultimate resurrection. ‘The Gospels of the New Testament’ served as the source material in the composition of “Lamb of God.” The film brings this composition, which has been compared to Handel’s composition “Messiah,” and “Requiem,” composed by Mozart, in the form of a grand cinematic experience with new orchestration and performances of new soloists. The story is told completely through music from the perspective of Jesus Christ’s close companions (and followers) Peter, John, Thomas, Mary and Martha of Bethany, Mary Magdalene, and His Mother Mary.

Is Lamb of God: The Concert Film On Netflix?

‘Lamb of God: The Concert Film’ isn’t on Netflix yet. You can alternatively check out ‘The Young Messiah,’ a retelling of Jesus Christ’s childhood and discovery of His life’s purpose.

Is Lamb of God: The Concert Film On Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime hasn’t added ‘Lamb of God: The Concert Film’ to its collection of titles but might include it soon either as a part of its subscription plan or on-demand. Still, if you wish to enlighten yourself with the teachings of Jesus and learn more about his life, you can chose to stream ‘The Passion of The Christ’ and ‘The Life of Jesus’ (told through the perspective of the apostle John).

Is Lamb of God: The Concert Film On Hulu?

‘Lamb of God: The Concert Film’ is not streaming on Hulu as of now. As an alternative, we recommend ‘Jesus Camp,’ a documentary about a camp that grooms children to become God’s soldiers.

Where to Watch Lamb of God: The Concert Film Online?

The folks looking to experience the film from the comforts of their home should note that the film has been released exclusively in theatres, and you will have to wait for its digital release to stream it online. If you wish to catch the film in theatres, you can check out show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Lamb of God: The Concert Film For Free?

As previously stated, the film can only be watched in theatres at the moment, and we strongly advocate consuming content legally by paying for it.

