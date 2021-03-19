‘Last Call’ is a comedy-drama film directed by Paolo Pilladi and written by Greg Lingo alongside Pilladi. The plot revolves around a successful real estate developer who reconnects with his hometown when he returns home after many years. If you enjoy nifty and emotional indie films with a big heart, you must be wondering how you can watch this movie. Here’s where you can stream ‘Last Call.’

What is Last Call About?

‘Last Call’ is a heart-warming tale about rediscovering your home and reconnecting with your roots. It follows a real estate developer, Mick, who returns home in a predominantly Irish and blue-collar neighborhood in Philadelphia for a funeral. While there, he has to look after his family business, a local bar that is operating at a loss. He reconnects with his childhood, friends, and neighborhood while also getting closer to his childhood crush. He must decide whether he wants to shut down his parents’ bar or continue looking after it.

Is Last Call On Netflix?

‘Last Call’ hasn’t made its way into Netflix’s vast media library just yet. However, if you wish to immerse yourself in a similar small-town dramedy, we suggest you watch ‘Roped’ (about a star cowboy who falls in love with a stubborn city councilman’s daughter) on the popular streamer.

Is Last Call On Amazon Prime?

‘Last Call’ isn’t a part of Amazon Prime’s plethora of entertainment offerings included in its subscription. Still, you can purchase or rent the film on-demand on the platform.

Last Call On Hulu?

Hulu has an impressive collection of entertainment titles, but sadly, ‘Last Call’ isn’t included in them at the moment. Alternatively, you can choose to stream ‘Young Adult,’ a similar movie about a divorced writer returning to her hometown and reconnecting with her old flame.

Where to Watch Last Call Online?

‘Last Call’ has been released on VOD platforms, and it is available to buy or rent on Vudu, Spectrum, Xfinity, DirecTV, iTunes, AppleTV, Google Play, IFC Center, and YouTube. You can also catch the film in a theatre near you; checkout show timings and buy tickets here.

How to Stream Last Call For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘Last Call’ can only be watched in theatres and on-demand as of now. Therefore, there’s currently no method to watch it for free. We also sincerely appeal to our readers not to indulge in any illegal methods and pay for the cinematic arts they wish to consume.

