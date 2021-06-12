Lifetime’s ‘Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story’ is a crime thriller film based on a harrowing true story of a teenager named Ashley Reeves, who faces a brutal attack that traumatizes her. It is directed by Gloria Kim and written by Christina Welsh. It stars Anwen O’Driscoll (‘October Faction’), Jennie Garth, and James Gallanders in the lead roles. If you enjoy true crime-inspired movies, ‘Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story’ will be a perfect match for you, and here’s where you can stream it online.

What Is Left For Dead About?

In ‘Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story,’ Ashley Reeves, a 17-year-old girl, is brutally attacked by a person in the woods on one fateful day in 2006 that changes her life forever. As a result of the attack, she is paralyzed from the trauma and gravely wounded with no strength or will to save herself. Luckily, after some 30 hours, she is found by the local police but does not remember who attacked her. The incident also affects her family, especially her mother, Michelle Reeves. After coming out as a survivor, Ashley begins to recover and slowly unravels the memories from the attack, including the identity of the attacker. Who attacked her and whether or not that person receives punishment for their crimes make up for the rest of the plot.

Is Left For Dead On Netflix?

‘Left For Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story’ is not currently available to stream on Netflix. However, if you are enthralled by true crime, we recommend ‘Abducted In Plain Sight,’ which tells the horrific true story of a young girl’s abduction at the hands of her charming neighbor not once but twice.

Is Left For Dead On Amazon Prime?

‘Left For Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story’ is not a part of Amazon Prime’s subscription but should become available to buy or rent on on-demand. Alternatively, you can watch ‘A Mother’s Nightmare,’ about a single mother’s sinister discovery about her son’s new girlfriend.

Is Left For Dead On Hulu?

‘Left For Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story’ is not yet available as a part of Hulu’s catalog of entertainment titles that come with the basic subscription. However, you can stream the film on Lifetime with a Hulu Live TV subscription when it airs on the network. The streaming platform also offers ‘Alone,’ a similar thriller film about a recently widowed woman’s escape from her kidnapper.

Where to Watch Left For Dead Online?

Lifetime’s ‘Left For Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story’ is available to buy on VOD platforms, including DirecTV, Spectrum, and Google Play. You can stream the film on Lifetime’s official website using your active cable subscription. Another option is to stream the movie with live TV streaming services such as Xfinity, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV.

How To Stream Left For Dead For Free?

You can watch ‘Lifetime’s Left For Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story’ free of cost on live TV platforms by signing up for a 7-day free trial of Fubo TV and Philo TV or a 3-day free trial of Sling TV. You can also get a 7-day free trial of Hulu Live TV to watch the movie.

