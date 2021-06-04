Based on Stephen King‘s psychological horror and romance novel of the same name, ‘Lisey’s Story’ is horror drama miniseries that revolves around a widow’s traumatic experiences, which are aggravated by a stalker’s horrific actions. Still recovering from her husband’s passing, the protagonist realizes that she won’t find peace until she ventures into the unknown and embraces her husband’s darkest secrets. Curious to learn more about the show’s premise or other streaming details? We have got you covered.

What is Lisey’s Story About?

Lisey is an ordinary middle-aged woman whose husband Scott tragically passed away two years ago. Scott was a bestselling novelist whose work inspired intellectuals and laymen alike. In twenty years of their marriage, Lisey experienced frightening intimacy with the author and learned how complicated he was. She also discovered some shocking secrets about his traumatic childhood and Scott’s frequent journey to the Boo’ya Moon, a magical realm that healed, terrified, and enlightened him. Lisey’s transition to widowhood demoralized her, and she could barely manage to come to terms with her loss.

Her path to normalcy and sanity took a dark turn when some unexpected events force Lisey to mentally and emotionally go through the same trauma that she struggled with for almost two years of her life. She realizes that it is now her turn to experience the darkness and the trauma that Scott dealt with on a daily basis. The story of marriage, loss, trauma and horror can interest anyone and if you are also excited to watch the show, then here’s all the streaming information that you are going to need.

Is Lisey’s Story on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for other alternatives as ‘Lisey’s Story’ is not accessible on the streaming giant as of now. However, we recommend our readers watch ‘Ratched‘ or ‘Curon.’

Is Lisey’s Story on Hulu?

No, ‘Lisey’s Story’ is not available on Hulu. People who have a subscription can alternatively stream ‘Castle Rock‘ or ‘The House.’

Is Lisey’s Story on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime subscribers will have to check other platforms since ‘Lisey’s Story’ is not accessible on the website. But viewers who are looking for horror shows can stream ‘American Horror Story‘ or ‘Hellier.’

Where to Watch Lisey’s Story Online?

‘Lisey’s Story’ is an Apple original limited series; therefore, it is unlikely to be accessible on any other platform. If you have an AppleTV+ subscription, then you can watch the horror drama miniseries here.

How to Stream Lisey’s Story for Free?

AppleTV+ comes with a seven-day free trial for first-time subscribers. So, you can stream the horror drama series for free, provided you do so in the trial period. However, we encourage our viewers to pay for the content they wish to consume online.

