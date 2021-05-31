Created by Brad Ingelsby, ‘Mare of Easttown’ is a crime drama mini-series that revolves around a murder mystery of a teenage mother and the disappearance of another young girl, which shocks a small town in Pennsylvania. Featuring standout performances from Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson, and Jean Smart, the riveting show manages to keep viewers guessing and clueless about how the story may unfold. Curious to learn more about its plot or other streaming details? Well, we have got you covered.

What is Mare of Easttown About?

Mare Sheehan lives in Easttown, Pennsylvania, where she is held in high regard ever since she performed well in a high-school basketball championship. As a detective, she is tasked with the responsibility to look into the murder of a teenage mother while she is already obsessed with the disappearance of a child. The case of the missing child is an emotional one for her since she has lost a son to suicide and is still struggling to find peace. However, despite her best efforts, Mare is still unable to solve the case for a year, and now the community that has always loved her is beginning to doubt her detective skills.

Her obsession with the case is not only the result of her son’s death, but Mare also knows the mother of the missing girl, which puts more pressure on her. As she gives all her attention to these two cases, Mare’s personal life begins to crumble as she realizes that her grandson may have similar neurological tendencies to his father. Her divorce does not make things any easier for her, as Mare finds herself looking for someone to share her woes and deep-rooted fears. Luckily, Richard, a new writer in town, appears to be interested in Mare, and she finds him interesting as well. But will she find the strength to navigate her life through all the personal troubles and at the same time shoulder her responsibilities as a detective? To find out, you will have to watch ‘Mare of Easttown’ and here’s how you can do that.

Is Mare of Easttown on Netflix?

No, ‘Mare of Easttown’ is not accessible on Netflix as of now. However, people who have a subscription to the streaming giant can alternatively watch ‘Bitter Daisies’ or ‘Mindhunter.’

Is Mare of Easttown on Hulu?

You can head here to stream ‘Mare of Easttown’ on Hulu if you have an HBO Max add-on. Hulu subscribers can alternatively watch ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ or ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime.’

Is Mare of Easttown on Amazon Prime?

You can watch ‘Mare of Easttown’ here if you are subscribed to HBO Max on Amazon Prime. Prime subscribers can instead stream ‘Line of Duty’ or ‘Murder Call.’

Where to Watch Mare of Easttown Online?

‘Mare of Easttown’ is accessible on VOD platforms such as FandangoNow and Google Play. You can also stream the crime mini-series on Spectrum, AppleTV, Xfinity, HBO Max, and HBO. Popular video-on-demand platforms like Microsoft Store, Vudu, and iTunes are expected to add the show on their platforms in the near future.

How to Stream Mare of Easttown for Free?

Since HBO Max no longer offers a free trial, currently, it is not possible to stream the crime mini-series free of cost.

