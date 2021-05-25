Produced by ABC News, ‘Mike Tyson: The Knockout’ is a documentary series that gives viewers a glimpse into the life of the notorious boxer and one of the greatest world heavyweight champions of all time. While capturing his superstardom, it also tries to look into Mike’s worst days and the champion’s return after his downfall. If you are interested in learning more about it or where it can be streamed, you have come to the right place. Allow us to help you learn all you need to know.

What is Mike Tyson: The Knockout About?

Born in the 60s New York City, Mike Tyson spent much of his formative years in areas plagued by crime and violence. He had a troubled childhood and was arrested thirty-eight times by the age of 13. Mike later even dropped out of school, and everyone who knew him at the time expected nothing extraordinary from him. However, all of this began to change when he met Bobby Stewart, a juvie counselor, and boxer who recognized his boxing prowess and later introduced him to the trainer and manager Cus D’Amato. After winning gold at the Junior Olympic Games in 1981 and 1982, Mike made his professional debut in 1985. In just a few years, he became the world heavyweight champion and established himself as one of the most popular black celebrities on the planet.

However, his rise to prominence was just a beginning of a long journey that had more setbacks than he may have imagined. His downfall began in the early 90s, and soon his life fell apart. The documentary captures the epic journey of the young boy who fought his bullies in the street, got arrested several times, became one of the best boxers in the world, lost everything, and then made a comeback. If you’re looking to watch the story of Mike’s perseverance, here’s all the streaming information that you are going to need.

Is Mike Tyson: The Knockout on Netflix?

‘Mike Tyson: The Knockout’ is not accessible on Netflix. People who have a subscription to the streaming giant can alternatively watch ‘The Ronda Rousey Story: Through My Father’s Eyes,‘ which centers upon the life of Ronda Rousey, one of the greatest female fighters in the world.

Is Mike Tyson: The Knockout on Hulu?

You can watch ‘Mike Tyson: The Knockout’ live on Hulu + Live TV. The documentary is also available for viewers with a basic subscription as well. You can check it on the official website here.

Is Mike Tyson: The Knockout on Amazon Prime?

‘Mike Tyson: The Knockout’ is expected to arrive on Amazon Prime as video-on-demand in the future. In the meantime, prime subscribers can watch ‘Occupation: Fighter.‘

Where to Watch Mike Tyson: The Knockout Online?

You can watch ‘Mike Tyson: The Knockout’ on live TV streaming platforms such as DirecTV, FuboTV, and YouTubeTV. The documentary is expected to arrive on popular VOD platforms such as iTunes, FandangoNow, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and Google Play.

How to Stream Mike Tyson: The Knockout for Free?

YoutubeTV, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV all come with a seven-day free trial. You can also go with the 30-day free trial offered by Hulu to watch the Mike Tyson docuseries for free. However, we always encourage our readers to pay for the content they wish to watch on the platform.

Read More: Best Athlete Documentaries On Netflix