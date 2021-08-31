‘My Life Is Murder’ is an Australian crime series with a comedic twist that revolves around a private investigator called Alexa Crowe. Directed by Leah Purcell, Mat King, Jo O’Shaughnessy, and Ben C. Lucas, the comedy show features Lucy Lawless as Alexa Crowe and Ebony Vagulans as Madison Feliciano. Other cast members in the series are Bernard Curry (Detective-Inspector Kieran Hussey), Alex Andreas (George Stathopoulos), Dilruk Jayasinha (Dr. Suresh), and Kate McCartney (Dawn). If you are curious to know how you can watch the show, we’ve got your back!

What Is My Life Is Murder About?

‘My Life Is Murder’ follows Alexa Crowe on her everyday adventures as she solves the most puzzling crimes, all the while trying to get her personal life in order. Alexa is great at what she does, which is why people call her when there is a case the police cannot solve. We see her take high risks, but she gets the job done. As one can imagine, Alexa’s life is far from boring as her eventful work-life spills over and shakes things up on the personal front. To watch the show, here is all the information you require.

Is My Life Is Murder on Netflix?

No, ‘My Life Is Murder’ is not available on Netflix. But you need not lose heart because the streamer has several other shows that you might find interesting. ‘Orange Is the New Black’ is a crime-based comedy series that revolves around the lives of people in or working at the Litchfield Penitentiary. On the other hand, ‘Marcella’ centers around a detective who is excellent at catching killers despite her struggles in the family sphere. Both the shows have strong female characters like ‘My Life Is Murder.’

Is My Life Is Murder on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘My Life Is Murder’ is not on Hulu. However, you would be happy to know that the streamer has more than enough choice for people who like the blended genre of crime-comedy. If you are one such person, you will enjoy series like ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’

Is My Life Is Murder on Amazon Prime Video?

You can watch ‘My Life Is Murder’ on Amazon Prime Video by accessing Acorn TV through the streaming service. You can buy single episodes for $2.99 a pop or the entire season for $22.99. If you are looking for more shows like this one on the streamer, then ‘Prime Suspect: Tennison’ and ‘Absentia’ might scratch that itch.

Where to Watch My Life Is Murder Online?

‘My Life Is Murder’ airs on Acorn TV in the USA. There are many other ways to watch the series as it is available on Apple TV, Spectrum on Demand, The Roku Channel, and YouTube TV. In addition, you can buy single episodes or an entire season on iTunes and Vudu. It is important to note that only the first season is currently available on Vudu. In addition, viewers in the UK can watch the show on UKTV Play and Sky.

Where to Watch My Life Is Murder For Free?

Acorn TV offers a 7-day free trial period, after which you will be charged $5.99 every month for the basic plan. If you access Acorn TV from The Roku Channel, you can watch the show for free for the first week, but you will have to pay a monthly subscription fee of $5.99 after that.

