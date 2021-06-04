‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’ (also known as ‘Gan Tteoreojineun Donggeo’) is a South Korean television series based on the webtoon of the same name written by Na. The series is a fun-filled fantasy drama in the vein of the typical Korean romantic comedies that have taken the world by storm. It tells the story of a centuries-old nine-tailed fox who is forced to cohabitate with a bumbling female college student. If you are an avid consumer of K-drama’s the premise of the show must’ve already intrigued you. While you consider making the series your next binge, allow us to share where you can stream ‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’ online.

What is My Roommate is a Gumiho About?

‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’ follows Shin Woo-yeo, a 999-year-old Gumiho, also known as a nine-tailed fox. After spending centuries as the shapeshifter, Woo-yeo wishes to turn into an ordinary human. To achieve this goal, he must find his fox beads that hold an essence of humanity before his 1000th birthday. However, one of the beads is inadvertently consumed by Lee Dam, a college student. The tricky situation forces them to live together. As Woo-yeo tries to regain his beads, Dam learns more about his life as a Gumiho and can’t help but fall for him.

Is My Roommate is a Gumiho on Netflix?

Netflix certainly receives the lion’s share of credit for the global success of K-dramas. While the service offers a wide range of K-dramas, it currently doesn’t list ‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’ among its offerings. However, if you are in the mood for a swoony fantasy romance, we recommend ‘The Bride of Habaek‘, a similar story of two unlikely companions in the form of Water Kingdom God Ha-Baek, and Yoon So-ah, a human psychiatrist.

Is My Roommate is a Gumiho On Amazon Prime?

‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’ is not a part of the titles accessible through your basic subscription. It isn’t available to stream on-demand either. While that may change in the future, in the meantime, you can check out ‘Love Me, If You Dare,’ a similar story of the romance between unlikely pairs.

Is My Roommate is a Gumiho On Hulu?

Hulu has an impressive entertainment catalog filled with a variety of titles. However, ‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’ isn’t one of them. If you wish to watch something similar, we recommend ‘Just Between Lovers,’ a heartfelt K-drama about how a tragic incident changes the lives of three young people.

Where to Watch My Roommate is a Gumiho Online?

‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’ hasn’t officially made its way to international markets just yet. Therefore, it isn’t available on any of the streaming services, live TV streaming sites, or VOD platforms in the US. If you wish to watch the series, you can subscribe to the show’s original streaming home, iQIYI.

How to Stream My Roommate is a Gumiho For Free?

Currently, the first three episodes of ‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’ are available to stream free of cost on iQIYI. However, subsequent episodes may require a subscription. We also advise our reader to only use legal methods for consuming entertainment content and advocate paying for the content you wish to consume.

Read More: Best KDramas on Amazon Prime