The drama ‘Nomadland’ follows the adventures of a woman as she travels across the country in a van after getting fired from a job she worked in for several years. Set in a neo-Western setting, the film is directed, written, edited, and produced by Chloé Zhao and is inspired by Jessica Bruder’s 2017 non-fiction book ‘Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century.’ Frances McDormand stars as the leading character in the film and also holds producer credits in it. Other notable supporting cast members include David Strathairn and feature real-life nomads Linda May, Swankie, and Bob Wells playing fictionalized representations of themselves. The film has been critically acclaimed and has received excellent reviews. If you are curious to know where you can watch it, look no further. We have you covered.

What is Nomadland About?

‘Nomadland’ narrates the tale of Fern, who has recently lost her husband and a job she had held for several years. She finds herself helplessly missing her old happy life in the small town of Empire, Nevada. The town is, however, almost wiped out of existence when its gypsum plant shuts down. Having nothing to hold her back, Fern embarks on a road trip in an RV as she hunts for jobs as a seasonal employee at an Amazon center. While traveling along the roads in her van, Fern starts living with the nomads she meets on the way. However, once she resumes traveling, she finds herself alone again, contemplating and reflecting on a life left behind and perhaps scouring for an identity that can help her live through the loneliness.

Is Nomadland on Netflix?

‘Nomadland’ is not on Netflix presently. If you would like to watch some other movies revolving around titular characters who embark on road trips characterized by self-discovery, you can opt for ‘The Last Laugh’ (two friends come out of retirement and go on a road trip and host comedy shows) and ‘Like Father’ (a film about a woman who is left at the altar and goes on her pre-planned honeymoon trip with her estranged father).

Is Nomadland on Hulu?

Yes, ‘Nomadland’ is available to watch on Hulu, and subscribers to the platform can watch it here.

Is Nomadland on Amazon Prime?

‘Nomadland’ is not on Amazon Prime at the moment. Interested audiences can opt for ‘Hector and the Search for Happiness’ where Hector goes a quest to find the correct formula for happiness, and ‘Prince Avalanche’ (two men leave the commotion of the city to spend their summer on roads repainting traffic lines and sharing their own stories with each other).

Where to Watch Nomadland Online?

‘Nomadland’ is not available to watch on any VOD platform at the moment. We will be sure to update you if and when it becomes available.

How To Stream For Nomadland Free?

If you are interested, you can opt for the 30-day free trial offered by Hulu on each new subscription and watch Nomadland.

Read More: Best Travel Movies on Netflix