‘Pixie’ is a comedy thriller film directed by Barnaby Thompson. The film stars Olivia Cooke, Ben Hardy, Daryl McCormack, Colm Meaney, and Alec Baldwin in the lead roles. The film tells the story of a young girl, Pixie, who plans an ambitious heist, when the plan goes sideways, she is left with no choice but to team up with two misfits and go on the run. If you wish to watch this quirky thriller with stylistic action, here’s where you can stream ‘Pixie.’

What is Pixie About?

Set in the Irish countryside, ‘Pixie’ is the story of the eponymous vibrant young girl who plans a heist to avenge her mother’s death. However, the plan goes horribly wrong, and she meets best-friends Frank and Harland by a chance encounter. The trio gets embroiled in a murder and finds themselves in possession of a bag full of stolen drugs. They are forced to flee and travel across the Irish countryside to evade police and a gang of gun-wielding priests. Pixie decides to take her destiny into her hands and, with the two friends’ help, takes on everyone who stands against her.

Is Pixie On Netflix?

The film hasn’t been added to Netflix’s catalog of titles. But there’s no reason to be disappointed as Netflix offers plenty of exciting alternatives, including ‘Shimmer Lake’ a dark comedy thriller that tells the story of a small-town sheriff investigating a bank robbery to which his brother might be connected. The film has a plan gone wrong, a trail of murders, and a trio on the run, making it a perfect alternative.

Is Pixie On Amazon Prime?

The film isn’t included in the titles Amazon Prime offers as a part of its subscription. However, it is available for purchase on the platform. Additionally, you can also stream the series ‘Wayne,’ which follows two teenagers on the road trying to carve an ideal life for themselves.

Is Pixie On Hulu?

The film is not currently available on Hulu. But if you enjoy gun-violence, we recommend you checkout ‘American Ultra’ (about a stoner who uses his newfound powers to fight off his foes and protect his girlfriend) on the platform.

Where to Watch Pixie Online?

The film is available to buy or rent on popular VOD platforms such as Vudu, Microsoft Store, Spectrum, DirecTV, Redbox, Google Play, and FandangoNow.

How to Stream Pixie For Free?

If you are wondering whether there’s a way to watch the film without having to spend a few bucks, then there’s a piece of bad news for you as the film is only available on-demand to buy or rent.

Read More: Where to Stream Coming 2 America?