Based on Anna Erelle’s non-fiction book ‘In The Skin of a Jihadist,’ ‘Profile’ is a thriller movie that recounts the story of the evils of social media and the network of extremists ready to take advantage of innocent people for their wicked goals. Starring Valene Kane, Shazad Latif, and Christine Adams, the film explores problematic issues like radicalism and the threat that it poses on the impressionable minds in the modern day. In case you are interested to learn more about the film’s premise or where you can stream it, well, we have got you covered.

What is Profile About?

Amy Whittaker, a British freelance journalist, lives with her fiancé in a London flat and is going through financial troubles. Keen to work on a new project, she comes up with a peculiar idea to catfish Abu, a dangerous extremist who has recently led an innocent British girl to her death. Amy plans to pose as a Muslim convert who sympathizes with the depraved ideology of ISIS. She soon begins to use Facebook to seek Abu’s attention and quite surprisingly manages to lure him by sharing extremist posts. Amy then takes the help of one of her Syrian friends to find ways to manipulate the terrorist. Soon, she begins Skyping Abu the entire day and grows closer to him.

However, as the story unfolds, it becomes increasingly unclear if Amy is just fooling Abu or if the terrorist is beginning to influence her in some ways. The unsettling tale slowly becomes a bit suspenseful as the viewers are forced to contemplate all possibilities. But does Abu really succeed in his wicked plans? Or is Amy is just cleverly manipulating Abu and viewers alike? In case you want to find out how the story unfolds, you should watch ‘Profile.’ Here’s how you can do that.

Is Profile on Netflix?

‘Profile’ is currently not available on Netflix. Subscribers who wish to watch a similar movie can stream the thriller film ‘The Hater,’ or they can also watch documentaries like ‘The Social Dilemma,’ or ‘The Great Hack’ that delve deeper into the unsettling world of social media.

Is Profile on Hulu?

No, ‘Profile is not part of Hulu’s otherwise impressive catalog of movies. However, subscribers can alternatively stream ‘Spree’ or ‘Friend Request.’

Is Profile on Amazon Prime?

‘Profile’ is expected to arrive on Amazon Prime as video-on-demand in the near future. In the meantime, we recommend our readers watch ‘Cyber Bully.’

Where to Stream Profile Online?

Fans of thriller movies can watch ‘Profile’ in theaters. You can book your tickets from Fandango. The film is expected to arrive on popular VOD platforms like iTunes, Microsoft Store, Google Play, FandagoNow, and Vudu in the near future.

How to Watch Profile for Free?

Since the movie is only streaming in theaters and is likely to be available on VOD platforms soon, it seems improbable that there will be an option to watch the film for free any time soon. However, we suggest our readers pay for the content they wish to consume online.

