‘Queen Bees’ is a comedy-drama film that follows Helen, an independent elderly woman, who temporarily moves into a retirement home and discovers the quirky and fun retirement community’s various high school-like cliques and social customs. It is directed by Michael Lembeck from a screenplay penned by Donald Martin and stars Ellen Burstyn, James Caan, Ann-Margret, and Jane Curtin in the lead roles. If you enjoy feel-good indie films, ‘Queen Bees’ should be a fun treat for you, and here’s all the information you need to know about where you can watch it.

What is Queen Bees About?

‘Queen Bees’ follows Helen, whose daughter wishes for her to move into the Pine Grove retirement community after an accident causes Helen’s home significant damage. As the repairs will take at least a month to complete, Helen reluctantly agrees and moves to Pine Grove. There she experiences the elderly community’s social scene dominated by the Queen Bees. Initially, Helen misses her home and life of solitude but becomes friends with the Queen Bees, takes up an interest in the competitive bridge games, and develops a relationship with fellow patron Dan. The various ups and down Helen faces while adjusting to her new life make up for the rest of the plot.

Is Queen Bees On Netflix?

‘Queen Bees’ isn’t a part of Netflix’s sprawling entertainment library that is arguably the best among the variety of streaming services out there. However, if you wish to watch something similar, you can check out ‘Wild Oats,‘ a comedy about a retired woman, Eva, who accidentally gets paid millions of dollars by an insurance agency and leaves her old life behind.

Is Queen Bees On Amazon Prime?

‘Queen Bees’ is currently not a part of Amazon Prime’s basic subscription package. Still, if you wish to stream the movie on the service, you have the option to rent it on-demand. To stream it on-demand, you can head here.

Is Queen Bees On Hulu?

Hulu has assembled an impressive catalog of entertainment titles ranging between a variety of genres. Sadly, that catalog currently does not house ‘Queen Bees.’ If you are in the mood for a similar title from Hulu’s catalog, we recommend you check out ‘Accommodations,’ about a married mother’s fun-filled journey of self-discovery.

Where to Watch Queen Bees Online?

‘Queen Bees’ is available to rent on VOD platforms such as Xfinity, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, AppleTV, Spectrum, Redbox, Alamo On-Demand, Microsoft Store, ROW8, FandangoNOW, and DirecTV. The film has also received a theatrical release, and you can watch it at a theatre near you. To check show timings and book tickets, head here.

How to Stream Queen Bees For Free?

Currently, ‘Queen Bees’ is only playing in theatres and available to stream on-demand. Therefore, folks looking to watch the movie free of cost will have to wait for it to arrive on one of the streaming services to possibly stream it for free. We also encourage our readers to refrain from resorting to any illegal methods and advocate consuming all entertainment content legally and by paying for it.

