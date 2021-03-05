‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ is a computer-animated action-adventure fantasy film directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada. It is co-directed by Paul Briggs and John Ripa and features a voice cast of mostly Asian American actors. Kelly Marie Tran lends her voice to the titular Raya. Awkwafina provides the voice of Sisu, the titular dragon. The rest of the cast includes the voice talents of Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong, Izaac Wang, Thalia Tran, and Alan Tudyk. The film follows the journey of a courageous, lone warrior, Raya, on her journey to find the last living dragon to defeat the evil forces that are threatening to destroy the world. If you want to experience this epic adventure straight from the comforts of your home, here’s where you can stream ‘Raya and the Last Dragon.’

What is Raya and the Last Dragon About?

Set in the world of Kumandra, the story revolves around Raya, the princess warrior of Kumandra’s Heart Land who embarks on a journey to find the last living dragon, Sisu. Years ago, humans and dragons lived in harmony until malevolent forces known as the Druun threatened to destroy the world. The dragons sacrificed themselves to protect humanity. Nearly 500 years later, the forces of evil are rising again, and it is up to Raya, who has trained all her life to become the Guardian of the Dragon Gem, to use her skills and courage to track down Sisu and defeat the Drunn once and for all with the dragon’s help. On her journey, Raya learns valuable life lessons about trust and friendship that eventually help her save the world.

Is Raya and the Last Dragon On Netflix?

The Netflix catalog of titles doesn’t currently hold the film. However, should you wish to embark on a similar magical adventure, you can choose to watch ‘Xico’s Journey’ about a young girl, her friend, and a pet dog undertaking a journey to save a mountain that holds mystical secrets from the clutches of evil corporations intent on mining it for their greed.

Is Raya and the Last Dragon On Amazon Prime?

No, the film hasn’t yet been added to Amazon Prime’s offerings, but you can stream ‘The Christmas Dragon’ on the platform, which follows a young orphan girl who must save Christmas by restoring the magic to the north using a magic crystal.

Is Raya and the Last Dragon On Hulu?

Hulu users are out of luck as the film isn’t currently available on the service. We would recommend ‘I Kill Giants’ (about a teenage girl who must face off against a giant and defeat him to protect her town.) to quench your thirst for adventure.

Where to Watch Raya and the Last Dragon Online?

Raya and the Last Dragon can be watched in theatres but should you choose to watch the film from the comforts of your home; you can stream it on Disney+ with Premier access. The film will be available on Premium access until May 4, 2021, and made available for all subscribers from June 4, 2021.

How to Stream Raya and the Last Dragon For Free?

The film is exclusive to the house of mouse streaming service, Disney+, which doesn’t offer a free trial. Whichever way you choose to watch the film, we highly advocate paying for the entertainment you consume.

