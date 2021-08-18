‘Reminiscence’ is a science fiction film directed by Lisa Joy (‘Westworld‘). It is set in a dystopian world affected by climate change, where it is possible to relive the past. In this world, a private investigator uncovers a deadly conspiracy while helping one of his clients.

The movie stars Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, and Thandiwe Newton in the lead roles. With a mind-bending story rooted in emotions and plenty of thrills, ‘Reminiscence’ should entertain even the most casual of moviegoers. If you are planning to make the film your next watch, here’s where you can stream it online.

What is Reminiscence About?

In ‘Reminiscence,’ Nick Bannister, an army veteran, lives in a dystopian Miami. He works as a private investigator with unique skills to dive into the past memories of his clients. Using a specially built machine, Nick is able to discover the lost memories of his clients. Nick tries to help a new client, Mae, who asks him to search for one particular memory lost in her mind. Nick falls in love with Mae, who soon disappears, leaving behind a trail of questions. Nick becomes obsessed with solving the mystery about Mae’s disappearance and the greater conspiracy connected to it.

Is Reminiscence on Netflix?

‘Reminiscence ‘ is not a part of Netflix’s diverse collection of entertainment titles. If you wish to check out something similar, we recommend ‘Synchronic,’ about Steve, a paramedic who searches for his friend’s daughter across time using a psychedelic drug.

Is Reminiscence on Amazon Prime?

‘Reminiscence’ is not included in your basic subscription to Amazon Prime. However, you can add HBO Max to your subscription and enjoy the movie. Alternatively, you can check out ‘Black Box,’ about a man with amnesia who undergoes an experimental treatment that forces him to question his reality.

Is Reminiscence on Hulu?

‘Reminiscence’ isn’t accessible through Hulu’s basic subscription package. To watch the movie on the service, you can subscribe to the HBO Max add-on. You can also stream ‘Transcendence,’ about a scientist who uploads his consciousness on a supercomputer.

Is Reminiscence on HBO Max?

‘Reminiscence’ can be streamed online on HBO Max (starting August 20, 2021) for a period of 31 days. A subscription to the service is mandatory to watch the movie.

Where to Watch Reminiscence Online?

You can opt to watch ‘Reminiscence’ at a theatre near you. To check show timings and book tickets, you can head here. You can also stream the movie on Xfinity, DirecTV, Spectrum, and YouTubeTV by subscribing to HBO Max through these services. The film is likely to become available on the usual VOD platforms at a later date.

How to Stream Reminiscence For Free?

Presently, the only way to watch ‘Reminiscence’ is to stream it online with a paid subscription to the above-mentioned services or at a theatre. Therefore, there is no way to watch the movie for free at the moment. We also strongly advise our readers to pay for the entertainment they consume and use legal methods to do so.

