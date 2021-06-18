‘Rick and Morty’ is an adult animated comedy series created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. The series follows the adventures of Rick Sanchez, a genius scientist, and his average joe grandson Morty, across space, time, and alternate realities. Since its inception, the series has become a mega-hit with its meta-humor, countless pop-culture references, and subversion of sci-fi tropes embraced with open arms by critics and audiences alike. The show is now gearing up to air its fifth season, and if you are planning to get schwifty with Rick, Morty, and their quirky friends and family, here’s where you can watch ‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 online.

What is Rick and Morty Season 5 About?

‘Rick and Morty’ season 4 ends with a massive cliffhanger as the episode reveals that Rick cloned Beth and no longer remembers which one is the real one. Adding to that, he tries to fix Birdperson/ Phoenix person, whose parts he retrieved after the family’s fight with the Galactic federation. The revived Birdperson shuns Rick, as does his family.

The fifth season is likely to reveal the whereabouts of the Beths and whether or not Rick managed to repair his relationship with his family. Space Beth is likely to be the main focus this season as the other Beth goes on her own journey of self-discovery. Jerry and Summer could also receive their own individual adventures more often while Rick and Morty are likely to continue their partnership with the dynamic between them in constant flux.

Rick will also have to deal with his sea-dwelling arch-nemesis Mr. Nimbus. The season is set to put its meta-twist on popular films and television shows such as ‘My Dinner With Andre,’ ‘American Graffiti,’ ‘Duplicity,’ ‘Samurai Jack,’ ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,’ and many more.

Is Rick and Morty Season 5 On Netflix?

Netflix houses some of the most popular shows of the modern and bygone era. However, it does not include ‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 among its entertainment library. As an alternative, you can stream ‘Disenchantment,’ a similar animated series about concepts such as existentialism and depression with fantasy elements.

Is Rick and Morty Season 5 On Amazon Prime?

‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 isn’t currently available as a part of your basic subscription but will likely become available on-demand sometime after the season finishes airing on broadcast television. To check the availability of new episodes on Amazon Prime, head here. In the meantime, you can watch ‘Community,’ another sitcom created by Dan Harmon on the service.

Is Rick and Morty Season 5 On Hulu?

‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 will release on Hulu sometime in November 2021. Until then, you can rewatch the first four seasons of ‘Rick and Morty’ on Hulu.

Where to Watch Rick and Morty Season 5 Online?

‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 will air on Adult Swim (starting from June 20, 2021), and you can watch the new episodes with the help of live TV streaming services such as DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and Spectrum. To watch the new episodes, you can also head to Adult Swim’s official website and log in using your active cable subscription. The fifth season will arrive on HBO Max sometime after finishing its run on Adult Swim. The new season will also possibly become available on VOD platforms in the near future. We will update you regarding the same once the information becomes available.

How to Stream Rick and Morty Season 5 For Free?

To watch ‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 free of cost, you can sign up for a 14-day free trial of YouTube TV, a 7-day free trial of Hulu Live TV, or a 3-day free trial of Sling TV. However, we strongly advocate paying for the content you wish to consume.

