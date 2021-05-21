Starring Mads Mikkelsen, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, and Andrea Heick Gadeberg, ‘Riders of Justice’ is a black comedy action film that follows a military man’s quest for revenge after a tragic incident turns his life upside down. While he is reeling from the shock of losing his wife, he learns a secret that changes his life forever. If the movie sounds interesting and you wish to know more about it or where it can be streamed, then look no further; we have got you covered.

What is Riders of Justice About?

Markus is a recently deployed military man who is optimistic about contributing to his country. But before his dreams could be realized, a piece of unfortunate news from his home devastates him. Markus’s wife is killed in a horrific train accident, and he must return home to shoulder the responsibility of raising his teenage daughter, Mathilde. What seems like an accident soon turns out to be an assassination, changing Markus’ outlook entirely. Otto, a data analyst and survivor of the mishap, claims that there was foul play involved and that the train accident had been orchestrated.

Realizing that his wife was mercilessly murdered, Markus vows to take revenge on the culprits. With the help of Otto and the eccentric Lennart and Emmenthaler, he creates a team of misfits to embark on the deadly mission. But will he able to track down the ones responsible for killing his wife and avenge her death? To find out how the story unfolds, you must watch ‘Riders of Justice.’ Here’s how you can do that.

Is Riders of Justice on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for other alternatives as ‘Riders of Justice’ is not part of its huge catalog of movies. Viewers looking for similar films can watch ‘Fractured,’ which follows a desperate man’s search for his wife and daughter who strangely disappear from an ER.

Is Riders of Justice on Hulu?

No, ‘Riders of Justice’ is not available on Hulu as of now. However, subscribers who wish to watch other similar movies on the platform can stream ‘The Other Man‘ and ‘A Kind of Murder.‘

Is Riders of Justice on Amazon Prime?

‘Riders of Justice’ is available on Amazon Prime as video-on-demand. You can rent or purchase the film here.

Where to Watch Riders of Justice Online?

You can watch ‘Riders of Justice’ on VOD platforms such as Vudu, FandangoNow, Google Play, Redbox, iTunes, Alamo on Demand, and Microsoft Store. The darkly comedic action film can also be streamed on Spectrum, DirecTV, and AppleTV.

How to Stream Riders of Justice for Free?

Since ‘Riders of Justice’ can only be rented or purchased as VOD right now, it is impossible to watch the movie for free. We encourage our readers to use only legitimate means of streaming and pay for the content they consume online.

Read More: Best Action Movies on Netflix