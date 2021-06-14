‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’ is a documentary film about the life and extraordinary career of celebrity chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain. A revered figure among the culinary community, Bourdain sadly passed away in 2018, and the film directed by Morgan Neville serves as a tribute to him. If you are a fan of Bourdain’s culinary skills or enigmatic personality and wish to learn more about him, the documentary is an ideal fit for you, and here’s how you can watch it online.

What Is Roadrunner About?

‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’ captures the spirit and searing emotion of Anthony Bourdain’s life. Bourdain was a talented chef known for his various reality/ travelogue shows that also earned him multiple Emmy Awards. The documentary features interviews with those close to Bourdain, including friends, family, and co-workers. It celebrates Bourdain’s passion for food and never-ending curiosity while delving into lesser-known aspects of his life, such as his struggles with drugs in his youth and with depression and loneliness later in life. The documentary sketches out how Bourdain’s presence in the media and the public eye affected him. It also examines the causes of his decision to take his own life on June 8, 2018.

Is Roadrunner On Netflix?

‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’ hasn’t made its way into Netflix’s sprawling entertainment library just yet. If you are in the mood for a culinary documentary, we recommend ‘Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent,’ about the influence of chef Jeremiah Tower on modern American cuisine. It also features Anthony Bourdain alongside Tower.

Is Roadrunner On Amazon Prime?

‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’ hasn’t been added to your basic subscription or available on-demand on Amazon Prime at the moment. While that may change in the future, for now, you can stream Bourdain’s classic food travel show ‘Anthony Bourdain A Cook’s Tour‘ on the service.

Is Roadrunner On Hulu?

‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’ is not available to stream on Hulu. If you are looking for something similar, you can check out ‘Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles‘, which is about celebrity chef Yotam Ottolenghi and his team’s quest to plan and execute a Versailles-themed gala.

Where To Stream Roadrunner Online?

‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’ will be released in theatres on July 16, 2021. The documentary film will be available on HBO Max sometime after its theatrical run. It will also air on CNN, and you can opt for live TV streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV to watch the movie when it airs on the channel.

How To Watch Roadrunner For Free?

You can watch ‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’ free of cost by signing up for a 14-day free trial of YouTube TV, a 7-day free trial of Hulu Live TV, and Fubo TV or a 3-day free trial of Sling TV. However, we advocate paying for the content you wish to consume.

