Created by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, ‘Robot Chicken’ is an adult animated stop motion sketch comedy series that follows an ordinary bird that ends up getting transformed into a cyborg after his death- thanks to the assistance of a crazy man. Unfortunately, the savior turns out to be the titular character’s worst nightmare when he begins to put his evil plans into action. Featuring talented voice actors like Seth Green, Les Claypool, Zachary Levi, and Katee Sackhoff, the black comedy sketch is a laugh riot that knows how to keep viewers engaged. Curious to learn more about it? You have come to the right place. Here’s everything we need to know.

What is Robot Chicken About?

Once upon a time, the titular character was an ordinary chicken who lost his life after being run over by a car while crossing the road. However, unlike most dead birds who never draw anyone’s attention, the “Robot Chicken” is subsequently brought back to life by Fritz Huhnmorder, a crazy scientist. Although the resurrection may seem like a blessing for the young bird, the truth is a bit bitter. It is soon turned into a cyborg, and the titular fowl is tortured by being forced to watch arbitrarily picked shows that end up shaping the theme of the rest of the episode. The hilarious series of pop-culture parodies can make anyone laugh and if you plan on watching the show, then here’s all the streaming information that you are going to need.

Is Robot Chicken on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for the show on other platforms since ‘Robot Chicken’ is not accessible on the streaming giant. However, we recommend our readers alternatively stream other adult animated shows like ‘Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series,’ ‘BoJack Horseman‘ or ‘Disenchantment.’

Is Robot Chicken on Hulu?

Hulu + Live TV offers live streaming of Adult Swim, so subscribers can watch the latest episodes here. People with a basic subscription can also watch the show here.

Is Robot Chicken on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s basic catalog does not include ‘Robot Chicken.’ However, one can still rent/purchase their favorite shows/episodes here.

Is Robot Chicken on HBO Max?

Yes, ‘Robot Chicken’ is part of HBO Max’s current offerings. If you have a subscription to the streaming service, then you can head here to watch the show.

Where to Watch Robot Chicken Online?

You can stream ‘Robot Chicken’ on Adult Swim’s official website. The adult animated sketch comedy series is also accessible on Xfinity, DirecTV and Spectrum. Fans can also watch the show on Video-on-demand platforms such as Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Store, YouTube, and iTunes.

AppleTV+ subscribers are in luck; the series is accessible on the platform as well. They can head here to watch the latest episodes. Live TV streaming services like YouTubeTV, FuboTV, and SlingTV live stream Adult Swim shows, so you can use them to watch the latest episodes as well. People in Britain can watch ‘Robot Chicken’ on Channel 4.

How to Stream Robot Chicken for Free?

Platforms such as Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, DirecTV, AppleTV+ all offer a 7-day free trial while YouTubeTV and Hulu (basic subscription) come with 14-day and 30-day trials, respectively. So, you can use any of the aforementioned subscription plans to stream ‘Robot Chicken’ for free. However, we recommend our readers always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

