‘Sherni’ is a Hindi language comedy-drama film directed by ‘Newton‘-fame Amit Masurkar. It tells the story of a female Divisional Forest Officer who takes on the challenge of finding a distressed tigress. The film comments on the bureaucracy and gender biases that are predominant in India. It stars Vidya Balan, Mukul Chadda, Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi, and Ashwini Ladekar in the lead roles.

The movie has received a mixed reception from critics but has been praised for its subversive themes and female-centric story. If you wish to experience this enthralling tale of a woman versus nature and patriarchy, here’s where you can watch ‘Sherni’ online.

What is Sherni About?

‘Sherni’ follows Vidya Vincent, a Divisional Forest Officer overlooking the forests in the rural parts of Madhya Pradesh. When a tigress enters a human settlement in a village, it causes widespread panic and chaos among the villagers. Vidya must capture the animal and restore balance to the community while also having the animal’s best interest at heart. As she simply tries to do her job, her abilities are questioned by the localities. Vidya herself is thinking about quitting the job as she has been consistently overlooked for a promotion and feels her growth has been stunted. How she manages to overcome her personal issues and win over the villagers by demonstrating her commitment to her duty makes up for the rest of the plot.

Is Sherni On Netflix?

Netflix’s impressive entertainment library doesn’t include ‘Sherni.’ However, if you are excited at the prospect of international films that tell heartfelt stories of courage and passion with a strong female lead character, you should check out ‘Kahaani,’ about a pregnant woman’s search for her missing husband. It also features Vidya Balan in the lead role.

Is Sherni On Amazon Prime?

‘Sherni’ is available to stream on Amazon Prime. It is included in your basic subscription package. Therefore, users of the service can watch the movie at no additional cost.

Is Sherni On Hulu?

Hulu’s vast catalog of entertainment titles is among the best on offer. However, the service currently doesn’t house ‘Sherni.’ If you wish to watch something similar, we recommend ‘Anacondas: Trail of Blood,’ about a group of people terrorized by killer giant snakes.

Where to Watch Sherni Online?

‘Sherni’ is an Amazon Prime Original movie and can only be watched on the platform with a subscription. Therefore, the movie won’t be available to buy or rent on popular VOD services.

How to Stream Sherni For Free?

Folks looking to watch ‘Sherni’ free of cost can easily do so by signing up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, which the service offers to new users. However, we encourage paying for the content you wish to consume.

