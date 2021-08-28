‘She’s All That’ (1999) is a romantic comedy film that centers on Zack, a high school jock who is dumped by his girlfriend. Zack makes a bet to transform a nerdy girl into the Prom Queen, which leads to an unexpected romance. It is directed by Robert Iscove and stars Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook, and Paul Walker in the lead roles. If you enjoy heartfelt teen movies with humor and charisma, ‘She’s All That’ should entertain you, and here’s where you can watch it online.

What Is She’s All That About?

In ‘She’s All That,’ Zackary “Zack” Siler is a popular high school student whose self-centered girlfriend, Taylor, dumps him in favor of a reality TV star. Zack insists that Taylor wasn’t special, and any girl at school can replace her. Zack’s friend Dean challenges him to turn a random girl into the Prom Queen. Zack accepts the challenge and decides to transform Laney, a dorky student, into a popular girl.

However, Laney ignores Zack’s advances and constantly rejects him. Slowly, Zack wins over Laney, and romance blossoms between the two. With just six weeks for prom, how Zack manages to complete his challenge and what happens when Laney finds out about the bet makes up for the rest of the plot.

Is She’s All That on Netflix?

‘She’s All That’ is not a part of Netflix’s expansive content library. However, a modern-age gender-swapped remake of the film titled ‘He’s All That‘ is streaming exclusively on the service.

Is She’s All That on Amazon Prime?

‘She’s All That’ is not included in Amazon Prime’s basic subscription package. However, the movie is available on the service on-demand. To buy or rent the film, head here. Alternatively, you can also check out ‘From Justin To Kelly‘ about two college students who meet and fall in love over a spring break.

Is She’s All That on Hulu?

‘She’s All That’ isn’t a part of Hulu’s entertainment catalog. If you are interested in watching something similar, we recommend ‘Some Kind of Wonderful,’ which is about a teenager who is madly in love with a popular girl at his school, unaware that his best friend secretly has feelings for him.

Is She’s All That on HBO Max?

HBO Max does not hold ‘She’s All That’ among its exciting collection of entertainment offerings. Fans of the teen romance genre can stream ‘A Cinderella Story,’ a high school-set adaptation of Cinderella.

Where to Watch She’s All That Online?

‘She’s All That’ is available to buy or rent on Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Redbox, Microsoft Store, YouTube, Spectrum, DirecTV, and Xfinity. You can also stream the title on SlingTV and PhiloTV.

How to Stream She’s All That For Free?

Folks hoping to watch ‘She’s All That’ for free should be delighted to learn that they can do so by signing up for a 7-day free trial of PhiloTV or a 3-day free trial of SlingTV. We do recommend paying for the content you wish to consume.

