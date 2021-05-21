Starring Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, and Anne Hathaway, ‘Solos’ is a science-fiction fantasy drama show that explores stories about hope and connection and tries to find the thread that binds the whole human race together. Created by David Weil, the anthology series challenges viewers to look within and truly grasp the essence of life. If the series sounds interesting to you and you wish to learn more about its premise or streaming details, then we have got you covered.

What is Solos About?

The seven-part anthology series revolves around stories of different people facing unique challenges that force them to entertain existential questions and think deeply about life. Although the stories are diverse and they look into the lives of people from all walks of life, it somehow finds a deeper connection of shared experiences that binds all of them together. It looks into the life of a physicist on the verge of a groundbreaking breakthrough, a spacewoman hurtling towards the unexplored reaches of our mysterious universe, an older adult with dementia facing an identity crisis, a woman who gives birth thanks to near-future fertility treatment, and another woman with memory loss.

One first glimpse, they all sound to have nothing in common, but that’s the beauty of David Weil’s artistic imagination who has managed to incorporate these individual character-driven stories to give a larger message that despite our differences, all of us are connected on a deeper level because of shared experiences. If the show’s narrative resonates with you, then you can watch the anthology series using the streaming information mentioned below.

Is Solos on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to check other platforms as ‘Solos’ is not part of its gigantic catalog. However, people with a subscription looking for a similar show can alternatively watch ‘Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories‘ or ‘The Surgeon’s Cut.‘

Is Solos on Hulu?

‘Solos’ is not accessible on Hulu as of now. But we recommend our readers watch ‘A Million Little Things’ or ‘This Is Us.’

Is Solos on Amazon Prime?

Yes, ‘Solos’ is available on Amazon Prime. People with a subscription can stream the science-fiction fantasy drama series here.

Where to Watch Solos Online?

Since ‘Solo’s is an Amazon Originals series, it is unlikely to be released on other platforms in the future.

How to Stream Solos for Free?

Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for its first-time subscribers. So, one can watch it free of cost as long provided they do it in the trial period. However, we strongly recommend our readers pay for the content they consume online.

