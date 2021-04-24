Directed by Darius Marder, ‘Sound of Metal’ is a drama film that revolves around a drummer facing life-changing inner conflicts. With the dilemma to choose between his dreams and a peaceful existence staring at him, he must take the leap of faith and embrace what his heart yearns for. Curious to know more about the movie’s plot or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.

What is Sound of Metal About?

Ruben, a gypsy punk-metal drummer, is a member of the band Blackgammon. He leads a nomadic life driving across the country in his RV, along with his girlfriend and bandmate, Lou. The couple has been together for a while and is deeply in love with each other. Unfortunately, their lives take a dark turn when Ruben experiences intermittent hearing loss and is told by a physician that his hearing is only going to deteriorate further. Although he is initially in denial, his girlfriend, afraid of the possible emergence of his drug issues, decides to take him to an obscure rural community for deaf people. There Ruben meets Joe, a Vietnam War veteran who welcomes him to his new house.

Even though Ruben wishes to leave when he first arrives there, as he spends more time with the people of Joe’s community, his previous apprehensions are laid to rest. However, his assimilation leads to a bigger internal conflict that Ruben must resolve. Should he embrace the equilibrium and tranquility that he experiences in Joe’s community and accept his new “normal”? Or is the desire to reclaim his old life too hard to ignore? Well, to learn how the movie unfolds, you must watch ‘Sound of Metal,’ and here’s how you can do that.

Is Sound of Metal on Netflix?

‘Sound of Metal’ is currently not available on Netflix. However, subscribers can alternatively stream ‘Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution,’ which centers upon teens with disabilities who end up starting a movement of equality that aspires to make the world a better place.

Is Sound of Metal on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for other alternatives since ‘Sound of Metal’ is currently not part of its otherwise impressive catalog. But we do suggest our readers stream ‘Nomadland,’ which follows a woman in her sixties, who is faced with critical existential questions after losing her husband and a job that she has been doing for several years.

Is Sound of Metal on Amazon Prime?

Yes, ‘Sound of Metal’ is available on Amazon Prime. People with a subscription can stream it here.

Where to Stream Sound of Metal Online?

Apart from Amazon Prime, ‘Sound of Metal’ can also be streamed online on iTunes or AppleTV.

How to Watch Sound of Metal for Free?

Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers. So, you can stream ‘Sound of Metal’ on the platform for free, provided you do so in the trial period. However, we do encourage our readers to pay for the content they stream online.

