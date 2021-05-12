Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Rock, and Max Minghella, ‘Spiral’ is the ninth chapter in the Saw film series that recounts a spine-chilling story of a mysterious criminal willing to go to any lengths to ensure that his methods and philosophy of justice triumphs in a city with a questionable past. Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, the mysterious and captivating premise of the horror-thriller film can keep anyone hooked to the very end. In case you wish to learn more about its premise or where it can be streamed, we have got you covered.

What is Spiral About?

Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks is a shrewd and assertive officer who stops at nothing to get what he wants. Zeke works under Marcus, an admired police veteran and his father, who is always there to help him whenever he needs his advice. So, when a criminal mastermind begins to put his depraved plans into actions motivated by a perverted code of justice, Zeke, along with his rookie partner William Schenk begins a ruthless pursuit of the malefactor. However, he soon begins to notice the patterns and similarities between the crimes of the mysterious man and the horrendous past of the city.

As he relentlessly pursues the criminal mastermind, Zeke finds out that the twisted plans ultimately lead to him. Will he able to solve the mystery before it’s too late? Or will the criminal’s perverted sense of justice prevail? In case the premise of the film interests you and you wish to watch the film, here is all the streaming information that you will need for that.

Is Spiral on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for other alternatives as ‘Spiral’ is currently not accessible on the streaming giant. Viewers looking for a similar movie can alternatively stream ‘Things Heard & Seen‘ or ‘Eli.’

Is Spiral on Hulu?

‘Spiral’ is not available on Hulu as of now. But subscribers can instead watch other horror films on the platform, such as ‘The Crazies‘ or ‘The Haunting in Connecticut.’

Is Spiral on Amazon Prime?

‘Spiral’ is likely to be accessible on Amazon Prime as video-on-demand in the near future. In the meantime, Prime subscribers can watch ‘The Lie,’ ‘Noise in the Middle,’ or ‘Nicole.’

Where to Watch Spiral Online?

Horror movie fans can book their tickets on Fandango to enjoy ‘Spiral’ in theaters. The film is likely to get released on popular video-on-demand platforms like iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and FandangoNow in the near future.

How to Stream Spiral for Free?

Since the horror thriller movie is currently only releasing in theaters and is expected to arrive on VOD platforms in the coming months, it is unlikely that it would be possible to stream the movie for free. However, we encourage our readers to pay for the content they consume online.

