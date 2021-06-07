‘The Bachelorette’ is a dating reality television series that revolves around a beautiful single woman looking for her better half among a group of fine bachelors. A gender-reversed version of its parent series ‘The Bachelor,’ this show offers the bachelorette, who is often a former contender from the original series, an opportunity to find her potential husband by spending time with the contestants, either one-on-one or in a group. However, it is not as easy as it sounds. Curious to learn more about the reality show or where it can be streamed? You have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is The Bachelorette About?

As the name of the show suggests, ‘The Bachelorette’ revolves around a bachelorette looking for the man of her dreams among a number of participants who compete against one another in a bid to win her heart. The series begins with a young unmarried woman who gets to learn more about each individual in a pool of romantic interests by spending time with them in gorgeous locations. These dates are not just for fun but are meant to test the candidates, and those who fail to woo the bachelorette are eliminated one after another via the Rose Ceremony.

The contestants who manage to form a bond with the bachelorette as they get to know each other reach the end, where she decides who is close enough to be her potential husband. In the final rose ceremony, the bachelorette exercises her authority to select the most compatible partner. The contestant then proceeds to propose to her, which may or may not be accepted by the bachelorette. If the reality television series piques your interest, here’s all the streaming information you need!

Is The Bachelorette on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to check other platforms as ‘The Bachelorette’ is not part of its giant catalog as of now. However, viewers looking for a similar show on the streaming giant can alternatively stream ‘Too Hot to Handle’ or ‘Love Is Blind.’

Is The Bachelorette on Hulu?

Yes, ‘The Bachelorette’ is accessible on Hulu. People who have a subscription can watch seasons 5, 10, and 12 here. Unfortunately, other seasons are not available on the platform as of now. However, you can jump onto other alternatives like ‘Love Island UK’ and ‘Flavor of Love.’

Is The Bachelorette on Amazon Prime?

‘The Bachelorette’ is available on Amazon Prime as video-on-demand. You can head here to purchase the reality television dating game show.

Where to Watch The Bachelorette Online?

You can watch ‘The Bachelorette’ on VOD platforms such as Vudu (season 6 to 13), Google Play (season 5 to 16), FandangoNow (season 9 to 16), Microsoft Store (season 6 to 16), YouTube (season 6 to 16), and iTunes. The reality television game show is also available on DirecTV, AppleTV, CityTV (season 15 and 16), HBO Max (season 11, 14, and 15), and ABC’s official website.

How to Stream The Bachelorette for Free?

Platforms such as AppleTV and DirecTV offer a seven-day free trial, while Hulu comes with a 30-day free trial. So, you can stream the reality television game show for free on these platforms. However, we encourage our readers to consume content online only after paying for them.

