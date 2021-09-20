Where to Stream The Big Leap?

Created by Liz Heldens, ‘The Big Leap’ is a musical comedy-drama that narrates the harrowing but rewarding journey of a group of struggling artists who are pitted against each other in a competition that is about to deliver a compelling rendition of “Swan Lake.” Starring McKenzie Chinn, Karen Rodriguez, and Rickey Colbert as its lead characters, the series is awe-inspiring and leaves you with a fuzzy feeling in the heart. So if you have this inspirational drama on your watchlist, here is everything you might want to know about ‘The Big Leap’!

What is The Big Leap About?

The entire story of ‘The Big Leap’ builds on a fictional dance reality competition where 20 amateur dancers are shortlisted to perform to a newer and tougher version of “Swan Lake.” However, as with most drama series, this one too has its share of both tearjerkers and euphoric moments. It starts with Gabby Taylor, a single mother who wants to rebuild her career that she had given up because of her child.

On top of that, Gabby falls in love with an NFL player who has a strained relationship with the media. Next is Julia Perkins, a woman with a failing marriage, followed by Mike Devries, a man trying to impress his wife again. More characters include street dancer Justin Reyes, dance instructor Monica Sullivan, and a stonehearted executive Nick, who is recuperating from a dark controversy that overshadowed his previous show. The stories that define these characters, along with jaw-dropping dance numbers, are what the show is all about.

Is The Big Leap on Netflix?

This feel-good musical series is not a part of Netflix’s existing list of movies and TV shows. If you own a subscription to the streaming service, you can watch ‘The Prom,’ ‘The Get Down,’ ‘Been So Long,’ or ‘Glee.’

Is The Big Leap on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers can watch ‘The Big Leap’ on the streaming service here. If you’re not registered, you can subscribe to the monthly plan for $5.99 or $59.99 per annum. The no-ads plan is available for $11.99 per month.

Is The Big Leap on Amazon Prime?

‘The Big Leap’ is not a part of Amazon Prime’s existing offerings. We can still hope for its availability for renting/purchasing on the well-known streamer soon enough.

Where to Watch The Big Leap Online?

‘The Big Leap’ is a Hulu original, so you would require a subscription to the streaming service for unlimited access to the episodes. If that is not an option at the moment, you can visit live-streaming platforms such as DirecTV or YouTube TV. It is also currently available for streaming on Spectrum on Demand.

How to Stream The Big Leap for Free?

As of now, ‘The Big Leap’ is a part of Video-on-demand platforms and paid streaming services, so there is no scope for watching it free of cost. So cord-cutters might have to wait for the episodes to be released on services that provide a short phase of a free trial. However, paying for the content you like is always a viable option.

