Produced by Steven Baker, ‘The Housewife and the Hustler’ is an ABC News’ Originals documentary that revolves around the life of Tom Girardi and his estranged wife, Erika Jayne. It also familiarizes viewers with the legal troubles that the former attorney now faces after being accused by his previous clients of tricking them. Curious to learn more about the documentary or where it can be streamed? You have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is The Housewife and the Hustler About?

Tom Girardi, the founder of the Los Angeles law firm Girardi & Keese and a former attorney, became a household name after his recurring appearances in the reality television show ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ His wife, Erika Jayne, whom he married in 1999, joined the show in 2015, and the couple openly boasted about their luxurious lifestyle and extravagant spending habits on the show. Their irresponsible comments ruffled a few feathers in the Los Angeles legal community, but Tom’s influence and power meant that no one really openly criticized him for it.

However, after the couple filed for divorce in November 2020, all hell breaks loose. Tom started getting accused of embezzling his clients of millions of dollars, and his questionable legal practices also came to light. The documentary chronicles the life of the veteran attorney and his wife, who, apart from their divorce, are also now facing other legal troubles as one victim after another comes out to discuss how they were allegedly deceived by Tom. In case the documentary sounds interesting, you should watch it. Here’s all the streaming information that you are going to need.

