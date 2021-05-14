Directed and written by Robert Machoian, ‘The Killing of Two Lovers’ is an independent film that explores the complexities of human emotions that emanate from the end of a long-term relationship. Such distressing experiences sometimes even create an existential crisis for people who go through it and the movie beautifully captures every aspect of it in film. In case, you are intrigued by the film and wish to learn more about its narrative or where it can be streamed, well, we have got you covered.

What is The Killing of Two Lovers About?

David, a proud father of four children, is getting a divorce from his wife, Nikki. The couple, after hopelessly trying to work on their differences, has come to the conclusion that they are no longer growing with each other. So, they decide to separate and agree to see other people if they want. Deep down, David desperately wants to protect his family from falling apart but unfortunately, his feelings are no longer shared by Nikki who is ready to move on and start a new life.

As she begins to date someone else, David comes to realize he is not ready for such drastic changes as he truly begins to grapple with the consequences of his divorce. His dissatisfaction with the changes in his life finds violent outlets as he begins to seriously comprehend taking whatever means necessary to stop Nikki. The meaninglessness and the crisis of identity fueled by the separation begin to truly affect all aspects of David’s life and the possibility of a violent end to the tale seems reasonable. Will David find the courage to stop himself from listening to the irrational voice in his head? To find out, you have to watch ‘The Killing of Two Lovers.’ Here’s how you can do that.

Is The Killing of Two Lovers on Netflix?

No, ‘The Killing of Two Lovers’ is not accessible on Netflix as of now. However, viewers who are looking to stream similar movies can instead enjoy ‘Marriage Story’ or ‘Pieces of a Woman.’

Is The Killing of Two Lovers on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for ‘The Killing of Two Lovers’ on other platforms as it is currently not available on the website. We recommend our readers alternatively watch ‘Hope Gap’ or ‘Things to Come.’

Is The Killing of Two Lovers on Amazon Prime?

‘The Killing of Two Lovers’ is expected to arrive on Amazon Prime as video-on-demand in the near future. In the meantime, Prime subscribers can enjoy ‘The California No’ or ‘To Whom It May Concern.’

Where to Watch The Killing of Two Lovers Online?

You can rent or purchase ‘The Killing of Two Lovers’ on platforms like Vudu, Redbox, FandangoNOW, and Spectrum. The drama film is expected to become available on popular VOD platforms like iTunes, Google Play, and Microsoft Store soon.

How to Stream The Killing of Two Lovers for Free?

Since is the movie is accessible on VOD platforms only as of now, people eager to watch it will have to wait for some time to arrive on websites that offer free trials. However, we encourage our readers to watch movies online only after legally paying for them.

