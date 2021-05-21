‘The Me you Can’t See’ is a riveting documentary series that brings people from all walks of life together to discuss mental health issues and childhood trauma that has permanently scarred millions of people around the world. Although most of them never get to tell their stories, the series hopes to create awareness with its unique way of offering viewers some comfort by empathizing with their pain. If you wish to learn more about the docuseries or check where it can be streamed, we have got you covered.

What is The Me you Can’t See About?

According to some estimates, 970 million people around the world struggle with mental health issues and substance use disorder. Unfortunately, most of the cases are overlooked, and the stories of trauma are buried deep inside the minds of people that we often come across in our day-to-day lives. ‘The Me you Can’t See’ offers people going through mental illness a stage so that those watching from the comfort of their homes realize that they are not alone in their journey. From Oprah Winfrey‘s confessions about the horrific sexual abuse as a child to Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry’s admission of getting therapy to deal with severe anxiety and panic attacks, it has everything.

The series also gives ordinary people a platform and includes moving stories about a female athlete’s struggle with obsessive-compulsive disorder, a young Latina with schizophrenia, the psychological burden of racism carried by a black man, a Syrian refugees’ heartbreaking account of his brother’s death due to bombing. All of these stories offer a crucial insight into the suffering that is often left unexpressed by people, and you must watch the series to learn how you can get help or offer support to those in need. Here’s all the information that you need to watch the show online.

Is The Me you Can’t See on Netflix?

‘The Me you Can’t See’ is not accessible on Netflix as of now. Viewers with a subscription who wish to watch something similar can stream ‘Kingdom of Us‘ or ‘To the Bone.‘

Is The Me you Can’t See on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for other alternatives as ‘The Me you Can’t See’ is not part of its content catalog. People looking for something similar can watch ‘Love & Mercy,‘ a film that revolves around Brian Wilson’s struggle with mental illness.

Is The Me you Can’t See on Amazon Prime?

‘The Me you Can’t See’ is not available to stream on Amazon Prime. But Prime subscribers can alternatively stream ‘The Mental Health Today Show,’ ‘No Letting Go,‘ and ‘Words On Bathroom Walls.’

Where to Watch The Me you Can’t See Online?

‘The Me you Can’t See’ is an Apple TV Original docuseries; therefore, it can only be streamed on AppleTV+. If you have a subscription, then you can watch the show here.

How to Stream The Me you Can’t See for Free?

AppleTV+ offers a seven-day free trial for its first-time subscribers. So, you can watch the docuseries free of cost. However, we encourage our readers to enjoy their favorite shows and movies only after paying for them.

