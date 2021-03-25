‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ is a sports drama series that follows the former coach of the Mighty Ducks, Gordon Bombay, who is recruited to coach hockey to an underdog group of kids to compete against his former team. It is based on the film franchise of the same name and created by the original film’s writer Steven Brill alongside Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa. If you are excited to watch this new generation of underdogs risk it all out on the field, here’s where you can stream ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.’

What is The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers About?

Set after the events of the film series, in ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,’ the once underdog junior ice hockey team Mighty Ducks is now a top team in their division, winning championship after championship. This has led to a more professional and somewhat elitist attitude towards managing the team. When a 12-year-old rookie hockey player, Evan, fails to make it into the team’s squad, his mother, Alex, motivates him to build his own team. Alex and Evan discover a rundown Ice Palace operated by Gordon Bombay, the disgruntled former coach of the Ducks. Evan recruits a ragtag team of youngsters to his team while Alex tries to persuade Bombay, who has given-up coaching hockey a long time ago, to coach the team.

Is The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers On Netflix?

Netflix’s vast library of entertainment content is filled to the brim with quality original and acquired titles. Sadly, ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ isn’t available to stream on the popular service. As an alternative, you can stream ‘Cobra Kai,’ a similar sports drama series inspired by the classic film ‘The Karate Kid’ focusing on a new generation of the Cobra Kai dojo pupils trained by Johnny Lawrence.

Is The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers On Amazon Prime?

‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ isn’t included in Amazon Prime’s impressive collection of entertainment offerings. However, if you are interested in sports dramas that tell an underdog story, you should check out ‘Creed II,’ a continuation of the ‘Rocky’ film series featuring the son of Apollo Creed, Adonis, coached by the iconic former boxer, Rocky Balboa.

Is The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers On Hulu?

‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ isn’t streaming on Hulu. Instead, you can choose to stream all three films in ‘The Mighty Ducks’ trilogy on the streaming service.

Where to Watch The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Online?

‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ is part of original programming created for Disney+. It is available to stream exclusively on the platform with a subscription.

How to Stream The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers For Free?

As ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ is a Disney+ original series, it can only be watched online with a paid subscription to the service, and there’s currently no way of streaming the show for free. We highly dissuade our readers from resorting to any illegal methods and encourage you to pay for the entertainment content you wish to consume.

