Disney’s ‘The Mighty Ducks’ is a popular film franchise from the 1990s, comprising a trilogy of movies that revolve around the titular underdog team that’s brought to life by a cynical attorney who is roped in to coach the perennially losing team as part of his court-mandated community service. The films – titled ‘The Mighty Ducks,’ ‘D2: The Mighty Ducks,’ and ‘D3: The Mighty Ducks’ – are directed by Stephen Herek, Sam Weisman, and Robert Lieberman, respectively and released between 1992 and 1996. Curious to know more about ‘The Mighty Ducks’ movies and where you can stream them? Here’s everything we know.

What is The Mighty Ducks Trilogy About?

For an unfortunate DUI, Minneapolis-based attorney Gordon Bombay gets sentenced to 500 hours of community service coaching youth hockey. Bombay discovers that the District 5 peewee hockey team that he’s supposed to coach is woefully clueless and is famous for losing spectacularly. Once a star player himself, Coach Bombay teaches the underdog team the fundamentals of hockey and slowly manages to turn them around as they win match after match. The next two movies follow the future endeavors of Bombay and his protégé Charlie Conway as they make their way in the world of hockey minor leagues.

Are The Mighty Ducks Movies on Netflix?

‘The Mighty Ducks’ movies are not streaming on Netflix as of now. However, people who love such underdog-to-winner stories should alternatively check out ‘Miracle,’ which is about a hockey coach who turns a ragtag group of college athletes into Olympic-level champions.

Are The Mighty Ducks Movies on Hulu?

Yes, ‘The Mighty Ducks,’ ‘D2: The Mighty Ducks,’ and ‘D3: The Mighty Ducks‘ are all available to watch on Hulu as part of its subscription streaming.

Are The Mighty Ducks Movies on Amazon Prime?

While ‘The Mighty Ducks’ trilogy is not part of Amazon Prime’s free content roster that comes with the subscription, you can still buy or rent the films as VOD. All three films – ‘D1,’ ‘D2,’ and ‘D3‘ – can be streamed on-demand on Prime.

Where To Watch The Mighty Ducks Movies Online?

‘The Mighty Ducks’ trilogy is available to purchase or rent on the following VOD platforms – iTunes (‘D1,’ ‘D2,’ ‘D3‘), Vudu (‘D1,’ ‘D2,’ ‘D3‘), FandangoNOW (‘D1,’ ‘D2,’ ‘D3‘), YouTube (‘D1,’ ‘D2,’ ‘D3‘), and Google Play (‘D1,’ ‘D2,’ ‘D3‘). All three movies are also streaming on Disney+ (‘D1,’ ‘D2,’ ‘D3‘) for people who are subscribed to the service.

How To Stream The Mighty Ducks Movies For Free?

If you don’t already have a Hulu subscription, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and then stream ‘The Mighty Ducks’ and its sequels on Hulu for free. As of now, there is no other way to watch these films without paying for them.