Headlined by Pierce Brosnan, Rami Jaber, and Hermione Corfield, ‘The Misfits’ is an adventure–thriller movie that revolves around an infamous thief whose new mission puts him up against one of his arch-enemies responsible for his incarceration. Curious to learn more about the premise of the action-packed thriller movie or where it can be streamed? You have come to the right place; here’s everything you need to know.

What is The Misfits About?

Richard Pace, a notorious international thief, is a headache for law enforcement authorities as he always finds a way to deceive them. Even when they somehow get their hands on him, they later realize that their top-class federal maximum-security prison is not enough to confine him for long. The swindler escapes, and despite the best efforts of the FBI and police, the chase ends with Richard outwitting them in a high-octane car chase.

His ability to deceive and always get away with a crime has earned him recognition in the criminal underworld, and he eventually draws the attention of a unique group that is known to fight for the greater good. Popularly known as “The Misfits,” the criminal group with no regard for laws and rules acts like the modern-day Robin Hoods. They indulge in the most unscrupulous and illicit activities but always for some good end.

So, when they find out about Richard, they don’t waste time in recruiting the notorious thief for a high-stakes mission in which their goal is to pull off the heist of the century. It later turns out that the rogue businessman they are going after is also responsible for Richard’s arrest and captivity. It marks the beginning of a dangerous alliance that wants to achieve the impossible, but will they succeed? In order to find out, you must watch ‘The Misfits’ and here’s all the streaming information that you are going to need.

Is The Misfits on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to check other platforms because ‘The Misfits’ is currently not accessible on the streaming giant. However, we recommend our readers watch ‘Wheelman’ or ‘Triple Frontier.’

Is The Misfits on Hulu?

‘The Misfits’ is not part of Hulu’s otherwise impressive catalog of movies and television shows. Subscribers can alternatively stream ‘Logan Lucky’ or ‘Vault.’

Is The Misfits on Amazon Prime?

The Pierce Brosnan-starrer adventure-thriller film is available on Amazon Prime as video-on-demand. You can head here to purchase the movie.

Where to Watch The Misfits Online?

You can stream ‘The Misfits’ on VOD platforms such as Fandangonow, Vudu, Redbox, and GooglePlay. The film is also accessible on Spectrum. Popular VOD platforms such as iTunes and Microsoft Store are expected to add the movie to their catalogs in the near future. If you wish to watch the adventure-thriller film in theaters, then you can book your tickets here.

How to Stream The Misfits for Free?

Since ‘The Misfits’ can only be rented to purchase, it is not possible to stream the movie for free as of now.

