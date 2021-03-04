‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’ is a live-action/CGI animated film directed by Tim Hill. The film is based on the well-loved characters created by Stephen Hillenburg, and it is the third feature film in the SpongeBob franchise. The film follows SpongeBob and his best-friend Patrick as they set out on one roller-coaster of an adventure to find Gary the snail, who goes missing.

Most of the voice-cast from previous films reprise their roles with Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass, Clancy Brown, and Carolyn Lawrence providing the voices of SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, Squidward Tentacles, Mr. Krabs, and Sandy Cheeks, respectively. Additionally, the film also features Awkwafina, Keanu Reeves, Snoop Dogg, and Danny Trejo voicing or appearing as new characters. If you are a fan of SpongeBob and Patrick’s zany adventures and wish to tag-along on this quest, here’s where you can stream the film.

What is The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run About?

The film details the relationship between SpongeBob and his pet snail, Gary. Plankton steals Gary to exact revenge on SpongeBob for inadvertently thwarting his attempts to obtain Mr. Krabs’ secret recipe for the Krab Patty Burgers. Plankton sells Gary to the ruthless ruler of Atlantic City, King Poseidon, who needs sea snails’ slime to rejuvenate himself. Upon realizing that Gary is missing and has been kidnapped, SpongeBob sets out with Patrick to find Gary and bring him home. In their quest to find Gary, they face many challenges and meet new allies and enemies.

Is The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run On Netflix?

‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’ hasn’t been added to Netflix’s vast roster of titles. But if you are interested in watching similar movies, ‘Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll’ (about five animals on a Kung-fu-filled adventure) might suit your cravings.

Is The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run On Amazon Prime?

‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’ is available on Amazon Prime Video as VOD, which means you buy or rent the film. You can additionally stream it for free if you have Paramount+ added to your Prime account. You can also stream the original ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ series on Prime with a subscription.

Is The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run On Hulu?

‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’ is not yet available on Hulu. However, if you are looking for similar titles, ‘Open Season’, which follows a grizzly bear and a deer teaming up against human hunters on a whacky adventure, should entertain you.

Where To Watch The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run Online?

You can stream ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’ on CBS All Access (Paramount+ starting March 4, 2021) with a subscription. The film is available to rent on VOD platforms such as iTunes, FandangoNOW, Vudu, Google Play, DirecTV, and Redbox. You can also rent the film on Spectrum for a limited amount of time (Until May 3, 2021).

How To Stream The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run For Free?

You can enjoy the film for free by signing-up for a free trial of CBS All Access (now Paramount+). Additionally, you can also watch the spinoff/prequel series inspired by the film ‘Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years’ on the streaming platform.

