Based on Colson Whitehead’s 2016 novel of the same name, ‘The Underground Railroad’ is a historical drama television series that takes inspiration from the harrowing stories from the era of slavery in America and captures one of its most iconic memories with a unique twist. If the series starring Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon, and Joel Edgerton intrigues you and you wish to learn more about its premise or where it can be streamed, we have got you covered!

What is The Underground Railroad About?

With a life of bondage ahead of herself, Cora takes the courageous leap of faith and successfully escapes the harsh Georgia plantation in search of freedom. Her journey takes Cora to the well-known Underground Railroad, a network of train routes used by former slaves and abolitionists to escape their cruel fate and ultimately find a safe haven where they can begin a new life away from their cruel past.

But will Cora finally find the elusive freedom that is a dream of most slaves? How will she escape the network of informants and law enforcement agencies at a time when slavery is legal? Even if she does successfully escape her bondage, how will Cora start a new life? If the show’s narratives interests you and you wish to learn how Cora’s story unfolds, you must watch ‘The Underground Railroad.’ Here’s how you can do that!

Is The Underground Railroad on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for other alternatives as ‘The Underground Railroad’ is currently not part of its catalog. However, people who are curious to learn more about Slavery in the United States and how history unfolded after its end, must stream ‘13th.’

Is The Underground Railroad on Hulu?

No, ‘The Underground Railroad’ is currently not part of Hulu’s otherwise impressive catalog of movies and shows. But people who wish to know about the oppression of the Black communities in America should watch ‘I Am Not Your Negro.’

Is The Underground Railroad on Amazon Prime?

Yes, ‘The Underground Railroad’ is accessible on Amazon Prime. People with a subscription can stream the historical drama series here.

Where to Watch The Underground Railroad Online?

Apart from Amazon Prime, ‘The Underground Railroad’ is also available on AppleTV.

How to Stream The Underground Railroad for Free?

Since Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial for its first-time subscribers, interested viewers can watch ‘The Underground Railroad’ free-of-cost on the platform for a month. However, we do recommend our readers pay for the content they wish to consume online.

Read More: Best Historical Shows on Netflix