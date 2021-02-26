‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’ is a biographical drama film revolving around the famous singer Billie Holiday. Directed by Lee Daniels, the script of the film was derived from the book ‘Chasing the Scream: The First and Last Days of the War on Drugs’ authored by Johann Hari. The ensemble of the film is led by Andra Day as Billie Holiday with other notable cast members, including Trevante Rhodes as Jimmy Fletcher, Miss Lawrence as Miss Freddy, Natasha Lyonne as Tallulah Bankhead, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Roslyn. In case you were wondering where you can watch this movie, we have the answers for you.

What is The United States vs. Billie Holiday About?

‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’ takes the audience back to the 1940s where a troubled jazz singer, Billie Holiday, has to struggle because of a particular song called “Strange Fruit.” The song about the anti-lynching protest was not well received among the authorities, and this led to a full-fledged investigation into Holiday’s life launched by the government in an attempt to racialize the on-going drug war in that era. The film depicts Holiday’s troubles as she introduces the song to the world. It aspires to build on Holiday’s tragic case and tell the world her moving story.

Is The United States vs. Billie Holiday On Netflix?

‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’ is unfortunately not available on Netflix. However, if you are interested in watching TV shows and movies about racism against the Black community, we suggest ‘When They See Us’ (a group of Harlem teens is falsely accused of rape) and 13th (a documentary on major societal issues ailing the Black community including, mass incarceration, the war on drugs and racism).

Is The United States vs. Billie Holiday On Hulu?

‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’ is streaming on Hulu and is an exclusive Hulu release.

Is The United States vs. Billie Holiday On Amazon Prime?

‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’ is not available to watch on Amazon Prime at the moment. However, if you are interested in watching some other films on the Black revolution, we recommend ‘One Night in Miami’ (the film follows the events of a night where revolutionary icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown have a discussion about their roles in the civil rights movement). You can also watch ‘Crown Heights,’ which is based on the true story of Colin Warner, who was wrongfully accused of murder.

Where To Watch The United States vs. Billie Holiday Online?

‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’ is currently not available to stream on any VOD platform. The only streaming option seems to be Hulu, as of now.

How To Stream The United States vs. Billie Holiday For Free?

‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’ can be watched for free by choosing a Hulu subscription which provides a 30-day free trial period to every new subscriber.

