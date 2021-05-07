Directed by David Oyelowo, ‘The Water Man’ is an adventure drama film that delves deeper into crucial existential questions that are often hard to confront even for adults. It also forces viewers to contemplate deep philosophical ideas like mortality and the unpredictability of life, proving to be an adventurous tale of life lessons that leave a lasting impression on the audience. Curious to know more about the film’s plot or where it can be streamed? You have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is The Water Man About?

Gunner, a young aspiring graphic novel artist, dedicated to writing his own book, leaves no stones unturned in his research. But when he comes to know that his mother has leukemia and her condition is only getting worse, Gunner gets obsessed with her treatment. Gunner’s determination ultimately leads him on a quest to look for the mythic figure known as the water man, who possesses the secret to immortality. The search for the mythic figure leads him to the Wild Horse forest, where all kinds of dangers lurk around him. Lost in the mysterious world, the only hope of escape is Gunner’s father, who must get to him before it’s too late. If the premise of the movie interests you and you wish to watch it, here’s all the streaming information you will need.

Is The Water Man On Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for other alternatives as ‘The Water Man’ is not part of its offerings. However, people looking for similar movies can watch ‘Super Me’ or ‘Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.’

Is The Water Man On Hulu?

‘The Water Man’ is currently not available on Hulu. But our readers can alternatively watch ‘Looking for Alaska,’ or ‘Flower.’

Is The Water Man On Amazon Prime?

No, ‘The Water Man’ is not accessible on Amazon Prime. Subscribers can instead stream ‘Adventures of a Teenage Dragonslayer’ or ‘They Reach.’

Where to Watch The Water Man Online?

The adventure drama film is available for rent or purchase on the video-on-demand platform Vudu. People who wish to watch the movie in theaters can book their tickets from FandangoNow.

How to Stream The Water Man For Free?

Since the movie is currently only releasing on video-on-demand platforms and in theaters, it is currently not possible to stream it free of cost. We encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to stream online.

