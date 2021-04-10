‘The World Ends with You: The Animation’ is a fantasy-adventure series that unfolds in an unusual variation of Japan’s finance center, Shibuya City. Neku Sakuraba, the protagonist, wakes up there with no clear motive or memory; however, he soon finds a reason as the mysteries of the nefarious world unfold. Directed by Kazuya Ichikawa, the series is based on the urban fantasy game of the same name. Curious to learn more about the enthralling plot of ‘The World Ends with You: The Animation’ and other streaming information, you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is The World Ends with You: The Animation About?

After getting transported to an uncanny version of Japan, the teenage loner, Neku Sakuraba, find himself questioning the reality of his new world. However, before he can figure out anything, he is tasked to complete a mission. The teenager later comes to the realization that he is one of the very few people who are handpicked to play Reaper’s Game, a bizarre life-and-death game that pushes its participants to their limits. With no other option but to complete the assigned tasks, the players must team up to defeat monsters known as Noise and survive to tell the tale.

The fascinating narrative of ‘The World Ends with You: The Animation’ not only impresses the viewers but also forces them to contemplate several thought-provoking questions. Will Neku and other participants be able to complete the mission and survive the ordeal? Or will some of them perish in the process? Who are the wicked organizers that have assigned such dangerous tasks to these players? Why are only these people, in particular, are selected for the game? What makes them unique? As the story unfolds, the action-adventure series will explore such fundamental questions and is, therefore, a must-watch.

Is The World Ends with You: The Animation on Netflix?

Unfortunately, the fantasy-adventure anime is currently not available on the streaming giant. However, the subscribers can watch ‘DOTA: Dragon’s Blood,’ which like ‘The World Ends with You: The Animation’ is also a fantasy series based on a game.

Is The World Ends with You: The Animation on Hulu?

‘The World Ends with You: The Animation’ is available on Hulu, and subscribers can stream the series here.

Is The World Ends with You: The Animation on Amazon Prime?

‘The World Ends with You: The Animation’ is not part of Amazon Prime’s impressive catalog of anime shows. But fans of fantasy adventure can watch ‘Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul‘ or ‘Made in Abyss.’

Where to Watch The World Ends with You: The Animation Online?

‘The World Ends with You: The Animation’ is available on Funimation. People with a subscription can stream the series here. If you live in Australia or New Zealand and have an AnimeLab subscription, then you are in luck; the show is available on the platform. Subscribers can watch the show here. In European countries, anime fans can stream ‘The World Ends with You: The Animation’ on Wakanim.

How to Stream The World Ends with You: The Animation for Free?

Wakanim and Funimation come with a 14-day free trial, while Hulu offers a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers. You can watch the series for free on these platforms, provided you watch all the episodes in the trial period. We encourage our readers to consume content only after paying for it.

