Starring Emily Watson, Denise Gough, and Thalissa Teixeira, ‘Too Close’ is a psychological thriller series that revolves around a reputed forensic psychiatrist who is assigned the case of a mysterious woman who finds herself in a psychiatric ward after being accused of a despicable crime. As investigations begin, the motivations of her acts begin to puzzle everyone while she continues to claim her innocence.

With her own share of personal conflicts, the psychiatrist delves deeper into her patient’s psyche with the hope of solving the mystery but gets embroiled way too deep into all the chaos. If the series has piqued your interest and you want to learn more about its premise or where you can watch it, we have got you covered.

What is Too Close About?

Dr. Emma Robertson, a successful forensic psychiatrist, has previously met several amoral psychopaths while working in a psychiatric ward in North London. Her experience makes her the ideal candidate for the assessment of Connie, a woman whose strange actions have caused a massive uproar. She recently survived a car crash from an open bridge with her friend’s daughter Polly and her own daughter Annie in the back seats.

The three miraculously survive the violent accident, but Connie is charged with attempted murder. Claiming to have lost all of her memories, Connie is sent to the psychiatric ward where Emma works. Although Emma is initially reluctant, she is forced to take up the case because of her expertise. When Emma begins her sessions with Connie to determine whether she is fit to stand trial, the psychiatrist realizes that she is no ordinary patient.

Soon Connie is able to not only outmaneuver all of Emma’s attempts to dig deeper into her intentions behind the said crime, but she also somehow manages to figure out the deep-rooted insecurities of the psychiatrist. Connie gradually begins the mental manipulation of Emma and exploits all of her weaknesses. It marks the beginning of psychological warfare between the two women as they attempt to get the better of one another. In order to find out how the story unfolds, you must watch ‘Too Close,’ and here’s all the streaming information that you will need for that.

Is Too Close on Netflix?

No, ‘Too Close’ is currently not part of Netflix’s otherwise impressive catalog of psychological thrillers. However, viewers who wish to watch similar shows can alternatively stream ‘Mindhunter‘ or ‘Behind Her Eyes.’

Is Too Close on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for ‘Too Close’ on other platforms since the series is not accessible on the streaming platform as of now. But we recommend our readers watch ‘Hannibal,’ ‘Lie to Me’ and ‘Luther.’

Is Too Close on Amazon Prime?

‘Too Close’ is accessible on Amazon Prime UK as video-on-demand. If you are from this part of the world, you can rent or purchase the film here. Prime subscribers in the United States will have to wait for the series to arrive on the platform. In the meantime, they can watch a similar show titled ‘The Mentalist.’

Where to Watch Too Close Online?

You can stream ‘Too Close’ on AMC+. The series is currently not available on any other platform in the United States. People in the UK can watch the psychological thriller show on AppleTV, iTunes, and ITV Hub.

How to Stream Too Close for Free?

AMC+ comes with a free trial for first-time subscribers. So, if you aren’t already a subscriber, you can log in and watch the show free of cost for that period. However, we recommend our viewers watch their favorite shows and films online only after legally paying for them.

Read More: Where is Too Close Filmed?