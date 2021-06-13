‘Tuca & Bertie’ is an adult animated series that first premiered as a Netflix Original but was later picked up by Cartoon Network for its Adult Swim block. It is created by Lisa Hanawalt, who previously worked on ‘BoJack Horseman‘ and features a similar array of anthropomorphic characters, mainly the titular female bird-women. The series focuses on the friendship between Tuca and Bertie and their various day-to-day activities, with Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong voicing the main characters. If you enjoy animated comedies with mature themes or female-centric shows, ‘Tuca & Bertie’ will entertain you, and here’s where you can watch it online.

What is Tuca & Bertie About?

‘Tuca & Bertie’ follows Tuca, a toucan, and her close friend Bertie, a song thrush. Both bird-women are in their 30s and have opposing personalities and ideas about life. Tuca is impulsive and carefree, while Bertie is soft and career-driven. Tuca is trying to maintain her newly found sobriety and receives Bertie’s unconditional love and support in the process. Both often irk each other but have each other’s best interests at heart. How the two friends navigate the complexities of life in the 30s is a central plot point of the show while it also focuses on Tuca and Bertie’s professional and love life.

Is Tuca & Bertie On Netflix?

Since ‘Tuca & Bertie’ originated on Netflix, the show’s first season is available to stream on the service. In addition, subscribers can also choose to stream ‘BoJack Horseman,’ a similar animated comedy about difficulties of adulthood, depression, and existentialism.

Is Tuca & Bertie On Amazon Prime?

‘Tuca & Bertie’ isn’t a part of the titles Amazon Prime offers to its subscribers or available to purchase on-demand at the moment. However, it is possible that the show’s second season will become available on-demand on Amazon Prime soon. Until then, you can watch ‘Lost In Oz‘ about the magical adventures of Dorothy and her friends in the land of Oz.

Is Tuca & Bertie On Hulu?

Hulu has an impressive collection of entertainment offerings, including a vast array of animated TV shows. Sadly, ‘Tuca & Bertie’ isn’t one of them. Alternatively, you can choose to watch ‘Solar Opposites,’ about an alien family of four, each having a distinct personality, who are forced to take refuge on earth.

Where to Watch Tuca & Bertie Online?

The episodes of ‘Tuca & Bertie’ season 2 can be watched on Adult Swim’s official website and mobile app by logging in using your active cable subscription. At the moment, the second season episodes aren’t streaming on any VOD platforms but will likely become available in the near future. However, you can watch the second season as it airs on Adult Swim with the help of live TV streaming services such as DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and Spectrum.

How to Stream Tuca & Bertie For Free?

To watch ‘Tuca & Bertie’ season 2 free of cost, you can sign up for a 14-day free trial of YouTube TV, a 7-day free trial of Hulu Live TV, or a 3-day free trial of Sling TV. However, we strongly advocate paying for the content you wish to consume.

