‘Val’ is a documentary film directed by Leo Scott and Ting Poo about the life and career of noted actor Val Kilmer. Driven by self-shot footage spanning 40 years, it provides the audience an absorbing look into the day-to-day life of Kilmer and allows them to reflect on the many achievements and certain low points in the actor’s professional and personal life. If you are a fan of Kilmer or enjoy observational documentaries about popular figures and/or actors, you must be looking for the streaming details of the movie. In that case, we’ve got you covered. Here’s where you can stream ‘Val’ online!

What is Val About?

‘Val’ follows the life of actor Val Kilmer who made his screen debut in the 1984 film ‘Top Secret!’ The actor is known for his performances in films such as ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Willow,’ and ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.’ Kilmer famously donned the cape and cowl for the 1995 movie ‘Batman Forever,’ and his performance as Batman remains revered among fans. The documentary takes the audience on a behind-the-scenes journey of Kilmer’s career through footage spanning four decades, shot by the mercurial actor himself.

The documentary film also provides the viewers with a window into Kilmer’s personal life and details his relationship with his family. In the documentary, Kilmer, who is still recovering from throat cancer, talks about finding his own voice and place in this world through acting.

Is Val On Netflix?

Netflix doesn’t currently offer ‘Val’ as a part of its vast content library. However, if you enjoy heartfelt documentaries, we recommend you check out ‘For the Love of Spock.’ The documentary film showcases the life and career of actor Leonard Simon Nimoy, best known for essaying the iconic role of Spock in the ‘Star Trek’ franchise.

Is Val On Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime holds the exclusive streaming rights to ‘Val,’ and the title is a part of your basic subscription package. Therefore, users can stream the documentary at no additional cost on Amazon Prime.

Is Val On Hulu?

‘Val’ isn’t a part of Hulu’s entertainment catalog. As an alternative, you can stream ‘Kid 90,’ which is a behind-the-scenes look at the life of Hollywood child actors in the 90s through footage captured by ‘Punky Brewster‘ star Soleil Moon Frye.

Where to Watch Val Online?

Since ‘Val’ is an Amazon Prime Original documentary, it is not available on the common VOD platforms. However, the film received a limited theatrical release in July 2021, and you might still be able to catch it at a theatre near you. To check show timings and book tickets, you can head here.

How to Stream Val For Free?

As previously mentioned, a subscription to Amazon Prime is mandatory to stream ‘Val.’ The service offers a 30-day free trial to new users, and you can avail it for watching the movie free of cost. However, we do encourage our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume.

