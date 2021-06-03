Directed and Created by Nida Manzoor, ‘We Are Lady Parts’ is a television sitcom that revolves around an all-female punk rock band named Lady Parts, whose members overwhelmingly come from conservative Muslim families. The series captures the highs and lows of the bandmates as they fight for their passion and dreams. Curious to learn more about the show and where you can stream it? You have come to the right place; here’s everything you need to know.

What is We Are Lady Parts About?

Amina Hussain is an ordinary Muslim girl pursuing a Ph.D. in microbiology who is looking for the love of her life so that she can finally settle down. All of her friends are either engaged or married, so there is a growing pressure on her to find the one. But most men she meets want a housewife who is willing to let go of her career (something unacceptable for Amina) to take care of them. Interestingly, she is also a gifted guitarist who has the potential to make it big but the conservative values that she has been raised in and the fact that music is haram (something not permissible) in Islam trouble Amina, who finds herself going through an identity crisis.

In the meantime, a punk rock band, Lady Parts, is struggling to find its sound. The main singer, Saira, believes that they need a skilled lead guitarist who can finally help them find the success they are looking for. As the story unfolds, the band meets Amina, who becomes an indispensable part of the group. The girls then together chase success while struggling with familial conflicts and their religious identity. If the show sounds interesting to you, and you wish to watch it, here’s all the streaming information you will need.

Is We Are Lady Parts on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for other alternatives as ‘We Are Lady Parts’ is not accessible on the streaming giant. Viewers looking for a similar show can instead watch ‘I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry,’ ‘Lost & Found Music Studios,’ ‘Takki,’ or ‘Julie and the Phantoms.’

Is We Are Lady Parts on Hulu?

‘We Are Lady Parts’ is not accessible on Hulu as of now. People with a subscription can alternatively stream ‘High Fidelity’ or ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.‘

Is We Are Lady Parts on Amazon Prime?

Since ‘We Are Lady Parts’ is not available on Amazon Prime, subscribers can watch ‘P!nk: All I Know So Far‘ or ‘Rocketman.’

Where to Watch We Are Lady Parts Online?

‘We Are Lady Parts’ is available on Peacock. People with a subscription can watch the series here. If you are from UK or Ireland, you can stream the sitcom on Channel 4+.

How to Stream We Are Lady Parts for Free?

Peacock comes with a seven-day free trial for first-time subscribers. While people in UK and Ireland can use the fourteen-day free trial offered by Channel 4+ to stream the television series for free. However, we encourage our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume online.

