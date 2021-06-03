Headlined by Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Alexandra Daddario, ‘Why Women Kill’ is a dark comedy anthology series that revolves around the lives of women from different generations struggling with timeless marital conflicts that threaten to put their happy marriages at risk. Will the women from different eras have a similar response? Or will some have a better way of dealing with such issues than others? Curious to learn more about the show’s premise or where it can be streamed? You have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Why Women Kill About?

Beth Ann, Simone Grove, and Taylor Harding are happily married women who live in different eras – the 60s, 80s, and the present, respectively. All of them are coincidentally occupants of the same house at different points in time. But the real estate is not the only similarity that they share. All of them have a very satisfying relationship, but at some point in time, there is a breakdown in communication, and their bond with their significant other falls apart. What follows is infidelity that serves as the central theme of the show.

The three women are not only from a different era but also play radically different roles in society. However, irrespective of the progress in women’s participation in the workforce and the resultant diminishing gender pay gap, the protagonists surprisingly have a somewhat similar response to infidelity. The series delves deeper into this and raises interesting questions that make it stand out. If you are thinking about watching the show now, here’s all the streaming information you will need.

Is Why Women Kill on Netflix?

‘Why Women Kill’ is not available on Netflix as of now. If you have a subscription to the streaming giant, then you can alternatively watch ‘Amar,’ ‘Dark Desire,’ or ‘Easy.’

Is Why Women Kill on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to check other platforms because ‘Why Women Kill’ is not accessible as of now. Viewers who are looking for a similar show can stream ‘Mistresses’ or ‘My Sordid Affair.’

Is Why Women Kill on Amazon Prime?

‘Why Women Kill’ is available on Amazon Prime as video-on-demand. You can head here to purchase the series. The dark-comedy anthology series can also be streamed on the platform if you have a Paramount+ subscription.

Where to Watch Why Women Kill Online?

You can watch ‘Watch Why Women’ on VOD platforms such as FandangoNow, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Store, YouTube, and iTunes. The dark-comedy anthology series is also accessible on AppleTV and Paramount+.

How to Stream Why Women Kill for Free?

Paramount+ and AppleTV both come with a seven-day free trial. You can access the show free of cost on these two platforms, provided you do so in the trial period. However, we recommend our readers always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

