Created by RZA and Alex Tse, ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga‘ is a drama streaming series that is based on the autobiography called ‘The Tao of Wu.’ The show offers a fictionalized account of the formation and rise of the now famous hip hop group named Wu-Tang Clan, which has over time become one of the most influential music teams on the planet. Featuring stand-out performances by Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, and Julian Elijah Martinez, the story of music, brotherhood, success, and love is the result of RZA’s decade-long effort. If you love shows that capture real-life stories of failure and success, then here’s everything you need to know about ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga.’

What is Wu-Tang: An American Saga About?

Set in the early ’90s, during an era when the crack cocaine epidemic was wreaking havoc in the major cities in the United States, Bobby Diggs, aka The RZA, had a vision that went on to shape the music industry in unexpected ways. Unperturbed by the ongoing chaos, the young rapper decided not to let talented artists be swept away by the rise in crime and drug abuse. He began assembling a group of gifted musicians to form the now widely recognized hip-hop group known as the Wu-Tang Clan. Unfortunately, the journey of success and fame started at a time when the group members were torn between music and crime.

However, regardless of the challenges on the personal and professional front, the Clan not only formed but also survived the uncertainty of the crack cocaine epidemic and rising crime to become one of those most influential music groups. In case you are intrigued to learn the intricacies of the Clan’s formation and its eventual rise, then you must watch ‘Wu-Tang: An American,’ and here’s how you can do that,

Is Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to check other platforms because ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ is not part of the streaming giant’s current catalog. Viewers looking for something similar can instead stream ‘Julie and the Phantoms’ or ‘Selena: The Series.’

Is Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers are in luck, ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ is a Hulu Original series and is therefore available on the platform. You can head here to watch the latest episodes of the drama series.

Is Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Amazon Prime?

‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ is not part of Amazon Prime’s current offering. Furthermore, it is not even available as on-demand content. Therefore, we recommend our readers alternatively watch ‘Transparent.’

Where to Watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga Online?

‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ is a Hulu Original series, so it is exclusively streaming on the streaming platform alone. Therefore, it is not accessible on any other streaming service, and it’s unlikely that it will be included in the catalog of Video-on-demand websites even in the future.

How to Stream Wu-Tang: An American Saga for Free?

Since Hulu comes with a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers, you can stream the drama series for free. However, you must ensure that you watch all the episodes in the trial period itself. We encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online and refrain from using any illegal means.

Read More: Where is Wu-Tang: An American Saga Filmed?