‘Y: The Last Man’ is a post-apocalyptic drama based on the comic book series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. The show opens with the dramatic premise wherein the world’s male population mysteriously dies, with the exception of Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer). The show has a lot to offer for viewers looking for an entertaining watch and a unique premise, featuring multiple female directors and visuals that are truly breathtaking in their detailed apocalyptic destruction. Curious about where you can stream the show and watch it? We’ve got your back.

What is Y: The Last Man About?

‘Y: The Last Man’ opens with a mysterious calamity that wipes out essentially all the male population of the planet and then follows the lone male survivor (Yorick Brown) and his pet monkey Ampersand. The show also follows the story of all the female survivors who attempt to pick up the pieces after the devastating tragedy and try to rebuild society. Much of the show’s intrigue lies in the characters trying to decipher what actually happened to the male population and making sure Yorick survives. The reformation of society is also one of the major long-running plot points of the show and details how different factions emerge amongst the survivors. All of this is set amidst a backdrop of crumbling global infrastructure and widespread destruction, making the tasks all the more daunting and the show all the more intriguing.

Is Y: The Last Man on Netflix?

‘Y: The Last Man’ is not part of the Netflix portfolio and is therefore not available on the streaming platform. However, there are many other similar shows that can be accessed on Netflix that are equally impressive in scale and will fill your sci-fi-loving heart with joy. ‘Dark‘ is a critically acclaimed show that follows a mysterious intersection of space-time dimensions that is discovered when two children go missing in a forest in Germany. For those looking for a more political flavor in their apocalypse tea, ‘Designated Survivor‘ is set in the aftermath of a deadly attack that kills the president and most of the cabinet, leaving a lone, unsuspecting politician to be instantly catapulted to lead a panicking nation.

Is Y: The Last Man on Amazon Prime?

‘Y: The Last Man’ is not available on Amazon Prime, but a good substitute is ‘12 Monkeys,’ which is a great sci-fi, time-traveling pick that also deals with weighty apocalyptic scenarios.

Is Y: The Last Man on Hulu?

‘Y: The Last Man’ is available to stream on Hulu and is included in all of the streaming platform’s membership plans. Existing subscribers can watch the show on Hulu at no additional cost.

Is Y: The Last Man on HBO Max?

Since ‘Y: The Last Man’ is FX on Hulu original, it is not available on HBO Max. But, as an alternative, you can definitely catch up on another great post-apocalyptic drama Westworld on the streaming service.

Where to Watch Y: The Last Man Online?

‘Y: The Last Man’ is available to stream on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ in the UK. Existing subscribers to these platforms can go ahead and watch the show at no extra cost.

How to Stream Y: The Last Man For Free?

Those of you hoping to check out the show for free will be happy to learn that Hulu offers a 1-month free trial, and Disney+ offers a 1-week free trial. Depending on your location, you can sign up for the relevant platform and enjoy ‘Y: The Last Man’ for free while your trial lasts.

