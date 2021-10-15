Where to Watch I Know What You Did Last Summer TV Series Online?

Loosely based on Lois Duncan’s novel and its 1997 film adaptation of the same name, ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer‘ is a teen horror series that is developed by Sara Goodman. It recounts the story of a group of teenagers who accidentally run over a man on the night of graduation and try to cover up their crime. However, they are unaware that someone witnessing their wrongdoing is going to come after them one by one and make them ruthlessly pay for it. The series features stand-out performances by Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, and Fiona Rene and is a must-watch for people who love mystery with horror elements. If you plan to watch the show, then here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is I Know What You Did Last Summer About?

The Graduation night, which is usually meant to be a memorable experience, turns out to be the worst nightmare for a group of rowdy teenagers who accidentally run over a man by their car. Fearing that the investigation and the possible legal repercussions will ruin their lives and the chance of a successful career, the group decides never to discuss the horrible accident with anyone and act as if nothing happened. A year after the accidental vehicular manslaughter, the cover-up of the unfortunate incident backfires as the teenagers start receiving cryptic messages from an unknown witness of their crime.

When they come together to figure out the identity of their secret enemy, unexpected dark secrets come to the fore, and the teenagers realize that they must tread cautiously as one wrong step can be deadly. As the unknown witness begins to target them one by one, can they figure out the identity of their assailant before it’s too late?

Is I Know What You Did Last Summer on Netflix?

The massive catalog of the OTT platform boasts some of the best television shows made in the 20th century. But ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ is not one of them. Therefore, people with a subscription to the streaming giant can instead watch ‘Stranger Things‘ or ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

Is I Know What You Did Last Summer on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to find other alternatives to stream ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ since the show is unavailable on the streamer. However, we recommend our readers alternatively watch ‘Monsterland‘ or ‘Castle Rock.‘

Is I Know What You Did Last Summer on Amazon Prime?

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, then you are in luck. The series developed by Sara Goodman is available on the platform. One can head here to watch all the latest episodes- which will debut weekly following the premiere of the first four episodes on October 15, 2021.

Is I Know What You Did Last Summer on HBO Max?

People who are looking for ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ on HBO Max are bound to be disappointed since the teen horror television series is not currently accessible on the platform. Subscribers who wish to watch other somewhat similar shows may like ‘True Blood‘ or ‘Lovecraft Country.’

Where to Watch I Know What You Did Last Summer Online?

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ is an Amazon Original series; therefore, it is not accessible on any other platform, including video-on-demand websites.

How to Stream I Know What You Did Last Summer for Free?

Although we highly recommend our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online, cord-cutters who want to stream the series for free are in luck. Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers. So one can watch the show for free provided they do so in the trial period.

