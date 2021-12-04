Where Was A Small Town Christmas Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Maclain Nelson, ‘A Small Town Christmas’ delineates the story of Nell, who visits her hometown town called Springdale to attend a book tour. However, she is bound to confront her past when she encounters a man named Emmett during her tour. He turns out to be the man whom she had rejected a few years ago when they were both junior copy editors for a publishing company in New York. She then slowly begins to understand his importance in her life. If this movie has caught your interest, we’d like to tell you more about its cast and filming details!

A Small Town Christmas Filming Locations

‘A Small Town Christmas’ was filmed around October 2021. If you want to know where this movie was shot, we have all the information you need. The production team went to Burnaby in British Columbia to film the movie. Let’s get into more details!

Beaver, Pennsylvania

Some scenes of the movie were shot in Beaver which is located in Pennsylvania. It has served as a filming spot for more movies like ‘I Am Number Four,’ ‘Out Of The Furnace,’ ‘Wonder Boys,’ and ‘Adventureland.’ The city is located at the joining of the Beaver and Ohio Rivers. Beaver is popular for its aesthetic stone houses and public buildings.

British Columbia

The movie was extensively filmed in different parts of British Columbia. One of the locations for filming is a bookstore in Steveston. Polaha and Newbrough shared pictures on the set of the bookstore during the filming. The latter was excited to recreate the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ moment and even said that she could’ve spent the entire day there. Slava Zarubin, a resident of Steveston, shared photos on Facebook of taking a walk in the town and seeing the filming. A few movies and TV shows filmed in Steveston include ‘The Interview,’ ‘Power Rangers,’ ‘Deadpool,’ ‘Godzilla,’ ‘The X-Files,’ and many more.

Steveston Village was originally founded in the 1880s by William Herbert Steves. It is located in Richmond, British Columbia. Steveston Village’s website reads: “The smell of saltwater fills the air as fishing boats ebb and flow in the harbor. A bald eagle surveys the landscape from just offshore, while on the ground, a bustling main street is alive with the sound of merchants and commerce. You’ve just stepped foot in the historic fishing village of Steveston, and right away, you’ll realize why it’s one of Richmond’s most popular destinations.”

Vancouver, British Columbia

Parts of the movie were shot in Vancouver, British Columbia. Marybeth Sprows, Vice President of Original Programming at Crown Media, shared an Instagram photo where she is seen having relentless fun. Maclain Nelson, who also stars in the movie, shared a picture from Tates Toys and Comics, a toy store in Vancouver where a scene was shot.

Ashley Newbrough also shared a photo from the first week on the set in Vancouver. Polaha loves filming Hallmark movies and was particularly excited about this one because it marks his fifth Hallmark movie. He said, “Mildly put, I love acting for Hallmark. Love is the theme of every Hallmark movie. The leads fall in love every time, whether over baking, on a book tour, ice-skating, tree lighting, protecting old traditions and old homes or while on safari. These are family-friendly movies. I’m leaning in because my 91-year-old Nana finally thinks I’ve made it in Hollywood because I’m on Hallmark. … So, I encourage you, if you haven’t indulged yet, perhaps this is your year to go where the love is.”

A Small Town Christmas Cast

The cast of ‘A Small Town Christmas’ is led by actors Ashley Newbrough and Kristoffer Polaha, who play the leading roles of Nell Philips and Emmett Turner. You may have seen Newbrough in her other Hallmark movie, ‘Love Under the Stars,’ or from her recurring roles on The CW’s drama series ‘Privileged,’ or ABC’s 2015 series, ‘Mistresses.’ The film also features actress Bailey Skodje as 9-year-old Marnie, actor Preston Vanderslice as Brad, and actress Debs Howard as Hayley.

