Where Was The Later Daters Filmed?

With Netflix’s ‘The Later Daters’ redefining the golden years of romance by shining a light upon love, loss, dating, and relationships for those above 50, we get a dating show unlike any other. After all, it follows six vibrant and well-settled individuals as they navigate the challenges and joys of finding true companionship for this later stage of their lives in the modern age. In other words, this original production produced by Michelle Obama spans everything from the butterflies of anticipation, the nervousness of first impressions, the sting of rejection, and the happiness of stable relationships.

The Later Daters Filming Locations

While Behavioural Scientist turned Dating Coach Logan Ury and six golden singles are the centers of ‘The Later Daters,’ the latter’s home state of Georgia also plays a crucial role. That’s because this entire series is filmed in the Greater Atlanta Area of this Empire State of the South, meaning that apart from the cast members’ homes, a lot of local establishments find themselves being featured here, too. So, there are truly eight cast members for this show – Logan, Suzanne Kimmons Doty, Anise Matins, George “Nate” Brown, Pamela “Pam” Stephens Marriott Land, Lori Hanford, Greg, and the state of Georgia.

Greater Atlanta Area, Georgia

With the Greater Atlanta Area spanning not just the city of Atlanta but also 29 nearing counties, which includes 146 smaller cities, towns, and villages, ‘The Later Daters’ did indeed cover a big portion of it. After all, there was the lake-view home of Suzanne, the suburban homes of Anise, Nate, Lori, and Greg, as well as the beautiful old construction home of Pam in a rural area 54 miles away from Atlanta city, right along with many local establishments.

These establishments were Peytons Pie Company at 118 Main Street South West Suite E in Gainesville, Bastone at 887 Howell Mill Road Northwest in Atlanta, Old Vinings Inn at 3011 Paces Mill Road Southeast in Atlanta, and The Interlock at 1115 Howell Mill Road Northwest in Atlanta. Then there was Spaceman, Kinjo Room, Marchand de Vin Perrine’s Wine Shop and Tasting Room Pop-up, Hampton and Hudson, and The Vibrary, all in Atlanta too. Then came Momonoki, Johnny’s Hideaway, 5 Church, 23 Handler Co., only for Allatoona Grill to be in Acworth and Yonah Mountain Vineyards to be in Cleveland.

There was also ASW Whiskey Exchange at 1000 White Street Southwest in Atlanta, The Reserve at 10 Ocean Way in Jekyll Island, Grant Park Social at 790 Glenwood Avenue Southeast Suite 250 in Atlanta, and Kat’s Cafe at 970 Piedmont Avenue Northeast in Atlanta. We should also mention that over the past few years, Atlanta has become a popular filming location due to its tax incentives, diverse locations, and talented local crew. Therefore, some of our favorite shows and movies have actually been filmed there, including ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘A Man in Full,’ ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ ‘The Hunger Games,’ and several of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies.

