Who Is Erin Carter Season 2: Renewal Possibilities Explored

Created by Jack Lothian, Netflix’s ‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ is an action-adventure series that tells the story of Erin Carter, a British expat working as a substitute teacher in Barcelona, Spain. However, when Erin and her daughter get embroiled in a supermarket robbery, Erin’s past starts to unravel, and her secrets threaten to destroy her family. If you enjoyed the show’s high-octane action and thrilling crime drama with a strong family theme, you must wonder if it will return for a sophomore outing. In that case, here is everything we know about the possibility of ‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ season 2!

Will Who Is Erin Carter? Season 2 Happen?

‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ season 1 was released on August 24, 2023, on Netflix. The debut season comprises seven episodes, with a running time of approximately 50 minutes each. All first-season episodes dropped on the streaming service on the same day, allowing viewers to binge through them. The series received generally mixed reviews from critics with praise for its performances, action, and drama. However, the pacing and storytelling were criticized.

The first season follows Erin Carter as she tries to stop elements from her past from destroying her family. Season 1 ends on a fulfilling note as Erin reconciles with her husband, Jordi, and daughter, Harper. Presently, Netflix has not officially renewed the series for a sophomore outing. However, fans should manage their expectations since ‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ has been marketed as a limited series. Furthermore, the show’s creative team has also not expressed the possibility of a second installment, hinting a season 2 is not currently in the works.

However, as with other popular limited shows of the streaming series, the series could return for new episodes if it proves to be a hit with the audiences. Assuming the series exceeds Netflix’s viewership expectations, a second season could be greenlit in the coming months. The first season’s ending certainly leaves room for the story to continue in a potential second installment. Season 1 ends with Erin saving her family from Daniel Lang. However, her former boss, Jim Armstrong, tracks her down and offers Erin a job. Hence, a second season remains a possibility from a narrative perspective.

The series was first announced in February 2022 under the tentative title ‘Palomino’ and was expected to have eight episodes. However, the first season ended up having seven episodes. Nonetheless, the series premiered roughly 18 months after it was first announced. Hence, if production on the prospective second season starts before the year’s end, a similar turnaround time can be expected for the new episodes. As a result, ‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ season 2 will likely be released sometime in early 2025, assuming it comes to fruition.

‘Who Is Erin Carter’ stars Evin Ahmad as the titular character while Sean Teale (‘The Gifted‘) and Indica Watson (‘A Boy Called Christmas‘) play Jordi and Harper, respectively. Ahmad, Teale, and Watson will likely reprise their roles for a potential second season. Supporting cast members Pep Ambròs, Douglas Henshall, and Denise Gough, who play Emilio, Daniel Lang, and Lena Campbell, are unlikely to return, given their characters’ deaths in the first season. While the first season tells a complete story and ends with Erin rejecting Jim’s offer to focus on her family and teaching career, season 2 could deal with the consequences of Erin’s actions to save her family.

Read More: Is Who Is Erin Carter Based on a True Story?