Why Was Money Heist Season 6 Cancelled?

Originally titled ‘La Casa de Papel,’ Netflix’s Spanish crime series ‘Money Heist’ follows a group of robbers led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte), who attempts two incredible heists on the Royal Mint of Spain and the Bank of Spain respectively. Created by Álex Pina, the series progresses through their masterplans for the heist, their face-offs with the authorities, and the consequences which ensue with their robberies.

Originally released on May 2, 2017, on Spanish television channel Antena 3, the series changed its home to Netflix from season 3. One of the most celebrated television series of its time, the show kickstarted a phenomenon worldwide with its iconic costumes and face masks. As the fifth season of the show completes its two-part release, fans of the series must be anticipating the updates regarding the sixth round of the show. Well, here’s what we know about ‘Money Heist’ season 6!

Money Heist Season 6 Release Date

‘Money Heist’ season 5 landed in two parts on Netflix. Part 1 premiered on September 3, 2021, and part 2 premiered on December 3, 2021. The fifth season comprises ten episodes, five episodes each part, with a runtime of 41–61 minutes each.

With regard to the show’s sixth season, we may not have good news to offer. On July 31, 2020, Netflix announced the conclusion of the show with its fifth season. In an interview given to Esquire Middle East, creator Álex Pina revealed the principal motivation behind ending the show. “[…] we [the crew] always had an idea or a fear—which is the fear that your series will wear out and will be devalued—as we continued to film more seasons. We always thought that we had to stop when the series was highly demanded, when it was still in its ‘golden age’. It seemed like that was just what we had to do with the series,” he said.

After reaching the decision to end the show, Pina and other writers extensively rewrote the screenplay of the fifth season to provide a perfect ending. The writing team had to rewrite the ending of the robbery 33 times to deliver the fitting conclusion of the show. “It has really been difficult for us to finish it like this but, on the other hand, it is a satisfaction that the series is probably getting closure with its best season so far,” Pina added.

One of the reasons behind the ending of the show can also be Pina’s commitment to the Spanish action series ‘Sky Rojo,’ which he co-created with Esther Martínez Lobato. The thriller show announced its third and final season in August 2021, and Pina might have joined the works of the third season of the show as a writer and executive producer right after finishing the fifth season of ‘Money Heist.’ Considering these factors, it is unlikely that ‘Money Heist’ season 6 will ever get made.

Even though the series is definitely coming to an end, it doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the beloved characters. On November 30, 2021, Pedro Alonso, who portrays Berlin in the show, announced that a spin-off series depicting the origin story of his character is in progress and is scheduled to release on Netflix in 2023. “I know that these people [‘Money Heist’ screenwriters] will give the series every possible twist and turn. The responsibility [of spinning off such a popular series] can be a burden and a prison, I hope we continue to have the courage to use this wonderful energy to risk everything again,” he said via Variety. Even though the cast of the spin-off show is yet to be announced, we may see some familiar faces in it.

Este atraco llega a su fin… pero la historia continúa… Berlín 2023, solo en Netflix. This heist might come to an end… But the story continues… Berlin 2023, only on Netflix.#LCDP5 #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/lANhx8Ayv4 — La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel) November 30, 2021

With the fifth season, the ardent fans of ‘Money Heist’ can bid adieu to the show they have cherished over the years and start to wait for the spin-off series along with us. If it’s any consolation, a South-Korean adaptation of the show is in the works and is expected to release in 2022.

Read More: Is Money Heist Based on a True Story?